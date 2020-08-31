Police Blotter: Officers Answer Sword, Machete Calls; Pizza Delivery Man Took Nap On The Job

Police checked out a suspicious activity at a location on Hixson Pike. An officer located a man who was allegedly carrying a large sword, wearing no shirt and walking into traffic on the busy roadway. An officer spoke with the swordsman, his girlfriend and friend. He located a stolen tag from the U.S. Army Recruiting Center in a backpack that was found in the area of the three individuals. The man with the sword said he found the tag on the roadway one night about three days prior and picked it up because it looked cool.

The officer took the tag to property and let the three suspicious people go on their way.* * *Police took a complaint from a man who reported an unknown skinny white male damaged the door to his storage unit. The man said he was inside his house with several friends when suddenly they heard shouting and a door breaking. The man's friends went outside to see what was happening and they said a man was looking for a female, but it appeared he had the wrong storage shed. The unknown man said he is known as "Ronnie," and he then apologized and left in an unknown direction. The man's friends went inside and explained the events to him. The man called the police and his friends left. It is unknown who the white male is and there is no further suspect information. The door was valued at approximately $300.* * *Police were called to the residence of a woman who said she believed her neighbor threw a beer can in her yard. The woman said she wanted police to speak with her neighbor and tell them not to do it again. Police did just that.* * *Police responded to the complaint of a woman saying her son's ex-girlfriend was at her residence and causing a disorder. The woman said the ex-girlfriend and son owe her money for a phone that belonged to her and that ended up broken. Police spoke to the son and he said the argument was verbal and that he went inside the house and locked the door before the ex-girlfriend could get inside the house. The complainant said she wanted officers to tell the ex-girlfriend that she is trespassed from the property. Officers told the ex-girlfriend that she is not allowed back on the property and if officers find her there in the future she can be arrested for criminal trespassing.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at a gas station on E. Main St. Upon arrival officers spoke to the manager of the store, who said he observed an unknown white male enter the store, go directly to the beer cooler, and place three 25-ounce cans of Bud Ice in his pockets. The manager said the man walked out of the store with the beer concealed in his pants, passing all points of sale, without paying for the beer. The manager said the beer thief left heading west on E. Main St. The manager said the total cost of the stolen beer was $5.88.* * *Police were dispatched to a house where a pizza delivery man was delivering pizza. The delivery man's employer reported him not coming back after the run. Police checked his last known GPS address and found him asleep in his vehicle. Police woke the delivery man up and he said he had a long day and he needed to catch a few winks. Police gave him a nystagmus eye test, but there was no indication of a problem there. Police told him to call his employer and let them know what happened.* * *Police responded to a complaint at a church on Lee Highway. A man said someone was smoking in the bathroom at the church and that a black male exited the bathroom carrying bags. He walked towards Lee Highway. Police arrived on scene and identified the man, who said he thought the church was open and he just needed to use the restroom. The man was not showing any warrants and was free to leave. No illegal activity was found to have taken place.* * *Police responded to a call from a local hotel and spoke with the complainant who said they had a person who had been staying there with the help of a local church. The man had left without any word and the church had closed the account. The person had left a machete at the hotel room and staff were not comfortable with maintaining possession of it. Police are familiar with the man, a local homeless person, and "can understand why the hotel is not comfortable with the machete." The officer took possession of the blade and transported it to Property for safekeeping.* * *Police spoke with a Lee Highway man who met a girl on an online dating app. The girl, a 51-year-old white female, moved in to the man's trailer about a month ago. Her behavior became erratic and the man forced her to move out that day. The man was concerned that she may come back and cause problems, so he wanted the incident documented by police.* * *Suspicious activity was reported to police at a Speedway gas station. A taxi driver called because of his passenger's strange statements. When police arrived, the taxi driver was parked in the parking lot. His passenger was sleeping, apparently intoxicated. The driver said the passenger directed him to go down a dead-end street and said, "You know what it is" during their drive. The driver said he didn't know whether it was a real threat or "drunk talk" and called police. The officer woke the passenger, destroyed the blunt of marijuana found on him, and gave him a ride away from the scene.* * *Police responded to a disorder at a home. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man who said his ex-girlfriend showed up at his house to get her belongings, and his current girlfriend was with him. Not surprisingly, both females got into a disorder outside the house. Police were able to separate the two. The man said he did not want the ex-girlfriend to return to his house. Police told her to not come back. She left with her belongings and without incident.* * *Police responded to a theft call and made contact with a man who said an unknown male walked up to him and distracted him while another unknown male took his wallet. The victim said the unknown male was only about five feet tall and was wearing a gray T-shirt with dark-colored shorts.

Police received a call about a disorder between a couple. The woman said the man was breaking things inside the house and that he punched the Samsung LED 75" TV. When police spoke to the man, he said he was arguing with the female and she pushed him into the corner of the TV, knocking it off of the TV stand. When police observed the damage to the TV, it appeared more likely that the TV was knocked over rather than being punched. Police were unable to determine what actually caused the TV to break due to the conflicting stories. The woman said she rents the TV from Rent-A-Center for $117 every two weeks and needed a report to give to Rent-A-Center. The man was given a ride to Miller Park.






