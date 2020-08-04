 Tuesday, August 4, 2020 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Virus Has Cost Tivoli Foundation Over $4 Million So Far; Patron Fund Drive Launched To Help Save Historic Venues

The fouSThe foundation that operates the Tivoli Theatre and Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium has lost $4 million since being shut down by the coronavirus, officials said. In response, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation is launching a fundraising drive to try to save the two historic venues.

 

Nick Wilkinson, executive director, said, "Since its founding in 2015, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation has led a momentous turnaround of the Tivoli Theatre, the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium and the Walker Theatre.

With an increase of over 900 percent in the number of shows annually, four seasons of the best of Broadway, and hundreds of wonderful concerts every year, the Foundation has led a remarkable renaissance of the performing arts in Chattanooga and brought our community together like never before.

 

"However, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted an unparalleled closure that has forced the Tivoli Theatre Foundation to suspend performances in order to keep its patrons and community safe and healthy. This closure has had an unprecedented impact on our organization, and the performing arts specifically. As rescheduled shows and events become canceled shows and events, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation has lost over $4 million dollars and we stand to lose millions more the longer this pandemic continues.

 

“We have some of the best patrons in the nation that have consistently supported our venues and organization for years, and now more than ever we need their continued support in order to keep the arts alive in Chattanooga.”

 

With that in mind, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation on Monday announced that it is launching the Tivoli Theatre Foundation Recovery Fund, "a new effort that will help support much-needed work to maintain the historic facilities under the Tivoli Theatre Foundation's control, as well as enable the Tivoli Theatre Foundation to emerge from this unprecedented period able to again bring the magic of performing arts and concerts back to its stages."

 

Mr. Wilkinson listed a few examples of donations - as well as some of the accompanying donor benefits - that he said can help the organization navigate through this challenging period:

- $100 to replace a lightbulb in the historic Tivoli Marquee 

- $200 to keep the water running at the theatre for two weeks 

- $500 that will help maintain the CDC’s guidelines for safely reopening 

- $1,000 to fund monthly maintenance of staging equipment 

- $2,500 that will fund a Bobby Stone Film Series movie presentation upon reopening. Includes four tickets, four beverages, four popcorns when movies return to the Tivoli

- $5,000 to enable HVAC capabilities to preserve historic architectural details and paint 

- $10,000 to help offset the utility costs required to properly maintain the historic Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium for one month
Gifts of over $10,000 will be recognized with a special message of your choosing on the Tivoli Marquee. Marquee message must be mutually agreed upon by the donor and The Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

- $15,000 will enable us to bring a Walker Theatre show back to the stage when we reopen. Includes four tickets and four beverages to a future Walker Theatre performance of your choosing.

Patrons who wish to learn more or make a gift can visit www.tivolichattanooga.com/Recovery.

 

All donations will go toward a Friends of the Tivoli membership. Learn more at https://www.tivolichattanooga.com/.

Christian Wooden Charged In July 27 Shooting Of Woman On Fisher Avenue

Man Shot Monday Night On Rosemont Drive Dies At Hospital

Bible In The Schools Presents Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools


Christian Wooden, 22, has been charged in the July 27 shooting of a female that occurred at 500 Fisher Ave. Wooden is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. He is

Justin Peoples, 27, was shot in his car while sitting at a stop sign on Rosemont Drive and died from his injuries. At approximately 11:40 p.m. Monday, Chattanooga Police responded to a person

Local non-profit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of over $1.7 million as reimbursement for the 2019-2020 Bible History elective program.



Leave C.E. James Monument And Park Alone - And Response (4)

The recent controversy over the monument to our town's founder, C.E. James, is more than a completely unnecessary and avoidable waste of time and possibly money - it is contrived and downright silly. Race-based restrictions on residential real estate sales weren't just common a century ago, they were universal in both the North and South. Such "red-lining" didn't start to die out

Roy Exum: Laughing With Jim Murray

When I was in high school, I would love it when the "Newspapers in Education" would roll around once a week. The Chattanooga Times was a real Godsend because it offered me something interesting to read during class and, man, I would pounce on the paper. I would immediately find the syndicated columnist, Jim Murray, and revel in his every word. He was - and this I believe to this

Topgolf Opens Second Open-Air Concept In Chattanooga

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced its newest venue located in Chattanooga will open its doors to the public on Friday. The new venue is the second community-focused, completely open-air concept from Topgolf, featuring a technology-driven, single-level design. Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted

Chattanooga Red Wolves Win 1-0 In Chi Memorial Stadium Opener

The Chattanooga Red Wolves played their first home match in newly finished CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The Covid-19 reduced sold out crowd was rewarded with a 1-0 win as the Red Wolves beat FC Tuscon on a Greg Hurst goal in the second half. Hurst scored in the 53th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels saved a FC Tuscon PK in the second


