Zoom Bomber Interrupts Chamber Presentation By Supt. Johnson; Chamber Apologizes

Near the end of a county schools presentation by Supt. Bryan Johnson to the North Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce on Monday, there was a "Zoom bombing" from an individual identified as "Todd Williams." The individual, who had a swatiska in the background, used the N Word and profanity.

Dr. Johnson was unfazed and even joked about the interruption and the "ignorance." But he said it illustrates the current "racial unrest" and the need for teachers to be prepared to talk about it with students.  

When Dr. Johnson later tried to make a point on the screen the Zoom bomber began writing on his illustration. A club member monitoring the Zoom presentation said he was unable to detect who was interrupting the meeting.

Ross Katayama, Chamber community outreach coordinator, said afterward, "On behalf of the Chattanooga Chamber and our council boards, I apologize for the inappropriate 'Zoom bomb' that took place during our Zoom call today with Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson. I’m sorry you witnessed such harmful behavior on a call we hosted. I assure you we are taking this very seriously and are working to make sure we have updated and proper measures in place to keep this situation from happening again.

"We are honored to have the Superintendent’s involvement with the Chamber, and we are a proud supporter of his work for our community. Thank you for your gracious and very courteous comments to Dr. Johnson and the rest of the group after the incident took place. We are thankful that the community engaged with the Chamber is kind and supportive. We appreciate you for standing with us.

"Please contact me or another chamber staff member if you have suggestions or concerns about the incident."

 


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 81 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,921. There were 2,573 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Monday introduced legislation "to put a stop to violent looting, vandalism, arson, and destruction of property and small businesses." ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 81 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,921. There were 2,573 new cases as that total reached 197,948 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 19,426 - up 302 since Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 57 cases, up 26; 9 deaths; 42 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Monday introduced legislation "to put a stop to violent looting, vandalism, arson, and destruction of property and small businesses." The Holding Rioters Accountable Act of 2020 would grant authority to the U.S. Attorney General to reduce certain U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) grants and funding to jurisdictions ... (click for more)

Leave C.E. James Monument And Park Alone - And Response (4)

The recent controversy over the monument to our town's founder, C.E. James, is more than a completely unnecessary and avoidable waste of time and possibly money - it is contrived and downright silly. Race-based restrictions on residential real estate sales weren't just common a century ago, they were universal in both the North and South. Such "red-lining" didn't start to die out ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Laughing With Jim Murray

When I was in high school, I would love it when the “Newspapers in Education” would roll around once a week. The Chattanooga Times was a real Godsend because it offered me something interesting to read during class and, man, I would pounce on the paper. I would immediately find the syndicated columnist, Jim Murray, and revel in his every word. He was - and this I believe to this ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)

Topgolf Opens Second Open-Air Concept In Chattanooga

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced its newest venue located in Chattanooga will open its doors to the public on Friday. The new venue is the second community-focused, completely open-air concept from Topgolf, featuring a technology-driven, single-level design. Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted ... (click for more)


