Senator Loeffler Would Cut Aid To Jurisdictions That Do Not Prosecute Looters

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Monday introduced legislation "to put a stop to violent looting, vandalism, arson, and destruction of property and small businesses."

 

The Holding Rioters Accountable Act of 2020 would grant authority to the U.S. Attorney General to reduce certain U.S.

Department of Justice (DOJ) grants and funding to jurisdictions where state and local prosecutors are abusing prosecutorial discretion and failing to prosecute crimes arising from riots and other violent protests.

 

Senator Loeffler said, “In too many cities across our country, peaceful protests have turned into riots, leaving a trail of destruction to private property and federal buildings. Small businesses already hurting from the pandemic have had their hard work and livelihoods destroyed as rioters have smashed and looted.

 

"In many cases, local officials and prosecutors have turned a blind eye and allowed the chaos to continue. In Portland, a local prosecutor dismissed charges on 59 individuals connected to the riots, including nine cases involving felony charges such as arson and theft. Protesters across the country have thrown rocks through store windows, set fire to construction sites and spray-painted buildings. This cannot stand. We need to take action to protect businesses and ensure that those who seek to cause mayhem and damage are held accountable for their actions. The legislation I have introduced today will help restore order and keep Americans’ lives and livelihoods secure.”

 

Senator Cotton said, “What were once peaceful protests have turned violent - even deadly. We should do everything in our power to stop these riots and help support local law enforcement.”


Georgia Officials Report 81 More Coronavirus Deaths, 2,573 New Cases

Senator Loeffler Would Cut Aid To Jurisdictions That Do Not Prosecute Looters

Zoom Bomber Interrupts Chamber Presentation By Supt. Johnson; Chamber Apologizes


Opinion

Leave C.E. James Monument And Park Alone - And Response (4)

The recent controversy over the monument to our town's founder, C.E. James, is more than a completely unnecessary and avoidable waste of time and possibly money - it is contrived and downright silly. Race-based restrictions on residential real estate sales weren't just common a century ago, they were universal in both the North and South. Such "red-lining" didn't start to die out ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Laughing With Jim Murray

When I was in high school, I would love it when the “Newspapers in Education” would roll around once a week. The Chattanooga Times was a real Godsend because it offered me something interesting to read during class and, man, I would pounce on the paper. I would immediately find the syndicated columnist, Jim Murray, and revel in his every word. He was - and this I believe to this ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)

Topgolf Opens Second Open-Air Concept In Chattanooga

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced its newest venue located in Chattanooga will open its doors to the public on Friday. The new venue is the second community-focused, completely open-air concept from Topgolf, featuring a technology-driven, single-level design. Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted ... (click for more)


