AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/5/20

August 5, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Following the passing of federal inmate Joseph Dewhurst at the Bradley County Jail on July 22, Sheriff Steve Lawson requested for an investigation to be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Thank you to United States Senate candidate Bill Hagerty‘s spokesperson for explaining why many attendees at last Friday’s Republican fundraising dinner at the Convention Center were shipped in from other Tennessee counties.
Specifically, candidate Hagerty's spokesperson explained that most similar events were already canceled; and that the Hamilton County fundraiser was "like
I've been a "people person" for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to "lack of touch." A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on
Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval.
"From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave" said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. "But I think
The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed.
Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, "We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed