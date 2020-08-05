 Wednesday, August 5, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Blackburn, Loeffler Introduce Bill To Allow Concealed Carry For Prosecutors, Federal Judges

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

 Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn) Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), introduced the Protect Our Prosecutors and Judges Act, a bill that expands the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act - which allows current and retired law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms - to include current and retired state, local, and federal prosecutors, as well as federal judges.

 

“Right now, law enforcement officials are facing increased threats to their safety just for doing their jobs,” said Senator Blackburn. “Cities across the country have seen a spike in crime in the wake of weeks-long protests, making the thin blue line appear even thinner than usual.

I am pleased to join my colleagues in this crucial effort to ensure members of law enforcement are able to protect themselves in case of emergency.”

 

“Prosecutors and judges make difficult decisions daily that have the potential to put them in harm’s way,” said Senator Loeffler. “In a day and age when personal information is so easily accessible online, these public servants should be able to protect themselves and their families at all times. I'm proud to support this commonsense legislation that extends the right to self-protection for those working for justice every day.”

 

Officials said prosecutors and judges have recently been the target of attacks due to their role in the criminal justice system.

 

They said according to a U.S. Marshals Service report from this year, “threats and inappropriate comments” against protected persons increased by a magnitude of four since 2015.

 

The legislation is supported by the National District Attorneys Association and the National Sheriffs’ Association.

 

Text for the Protect Our Prosecutors and Judges Act may be found here.


August 5, 2020

Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus ICUs And Another Death; Bradley County Has 2 More Deaths; 27 More Die In Tennessee

August 5, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 200,000; Has 65 More Deaths

August 5, 2020

Former Bledsoe County EMS Director William Angel Indicted On Rape And Other Charges


Hamilton County had another 80 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as another death bringing the toll to 49. The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care continued to go up and is ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 65 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,984. There were 3,817 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

A joint investigation byspecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus ICUs And Another Death; Bradley County Has 2 More Deaths; 27 More Die In Tennessee

Hamilton County had another 80 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as another death bringing the toll to 49. The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care continued to go up and is now at 40, the highest number yet. Total cases now are 5,749 in Hamilton County. There are 4,569 that have recovered from the virus in the county. There are 88 COVID patients hospitalized ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 200,000; Has 65 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 65 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,984. There were 3,817 new cases as that total reached 201,713 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 19,788 - up 362 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 587 cases, up 15; 9 deaths; 44 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wisest Republicans Are Those Who Skipped Lincoln Day Dinner

Thank you to United States Senate candidate Bill Hagerty‘s spokesperson for explaining why many attendees at last Friday’s Republican fundraising dinner at the Convention Center were shipped in from other Tennessee counties. Specifically, candidate Hagerty‘s spokesperson explained that most similar events were already canceled; and that the Hamilton County fundraiser was “like ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors