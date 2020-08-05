 Wednesday, August 5, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Former Bledsoe County EMS Director William Angel Indicted On Rape And Other Charges

Wednesday, August 5, 2020
William Angel
William Angel

A joint investigation byspecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Pikeville man on multiple sexual offense charges.

In September 2019, at the request of 12th District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, TBI special agents joined the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department in investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against female employees of the Bledsoe County Emergency Medical Service. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that indicated then-EMS Director William Angel was responsible for the sexual assault of female employees, from April 2017 through September 2019.

On July 27, the Bledsoe County Grand Jury returned indictments charging William Allen Angel, 29, with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and 11 counts of sexual battery. Angel was arrested on Friday, and booked into the Bledsoe County Jail. He was released after posting a $300,000 bond.


Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus ICUs And Another Death; Bradley County Has 2 More Deaths; 27 More Die In Tennessee

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 200,000; Has 65 More Deaths

Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus ICUs And Another Death; Bradley County Has 2 More Deaths; 27 More Die In Tennessee

Hamilton County had another 80 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as another death bringing the toll to 49. The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care continued to go up and is now at 40, the highest number yet. Total cases now are 5,749 in Hamilton County. There are 4,569 that have recovered from the virus in the county. There are 88 COVID patients hospitalized ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 200,000; Has 65 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 65 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,984. There were 3,817 new cases as that total reached 201,713 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 19,788 - up 362 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 587 cases, up 15; 9 deaths; 44 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Wisest Republicans Are Those Who Skipped Lincoln Day Dinner

Thank you to United States Senate candidate Bill Hagerty‘s spokesperson for explaining why many attendees at last Friday’s Republican fundraising dinner at the Convention Center were shipped in from other Tennessee counties. Specifically, candidate Hagerty‘s spokesperson explained that most similar events were already canceled; and that the Hamilton County fundraiser was “like ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


