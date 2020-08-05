 Wednesday, August 5, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Local Protesters Say "Good Trouble Ride" From Atlanta Headed To Chattanooga On Friday Night

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Chattanooga protesters said a "Good Trouble Ride" with 500 or more protesters from Atlanta is due in Chattanooga on Friday night.

One posting says, "Inspired by the Freedom Rides of the 1960s, the People's Uprising task force has organized a 'Good Trouble Ride' to Louisville, Kentucky and Chattanooga, Tennessee to demand justice for Breonna Taylor and Reginald Arrington. The ride also honors the life of the late Congressman John Lewis, who said, 'Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in some good trouble, necessary trouble.' 

"This is a one-day event where buses will depart Atlanta, Georgia then arrive in Louisville, Ky., and continue on to Chattanooga, then return to Atlanta on Aug.
7. The second destination is Miller Park, with an estimated arrival of 6:30 p.m.
 
"(There is ) Mandatory COVID-19 testing for the Good Trouble Ride. Testing is also open for the community."
 
Marie Mott, a protest leader who has been arrested twice in recent weeks, said, "We're bringing out the city, but we're not just bringing out the city, we're also bringing out Atlanta. So make sure that you share this information."

"We had civil unrest for over 30 days with I Can't Breathe CHA and other organizations that have been fighting injustice. In the middle of one of our protests, we found out about Mr. Arrington, who was beaten by five officers who are sheriff's deputies on camera. But he's not the only one. He's just one victim of violence and brutality at the hands of the sheriff."

"The sheriff brought charges against me and C-Grimey, and the CPD brought charges against me and C-Grimey and several other people. The police have been targeting us because we've been putting pressure on them. We've been messing with the city's money.

"We are not stopping. Yes, we are transitioning beyond this, because we believe that protest is just one stage is civil unrest. But we believe the best way to disrupt power is to break the pipeline of power by getting people civilly engaged and making sure people are getting out and voting.

"So we're super excited to announce we have been presented an opportunity to collaborate with the people's uprising in Atlanta, which is a group of activists as well as city council persons in Atlanta who came together in the midst of civil unrest to fight the injustices going on down there.

"They have extended that to a modern-day freedom ride, which they're calling the Good Trouble Ride in honor of John Lewis and C.T Vivian, folks who have gone on to be with the ancestors and have transitioned from earth to glory.

"At a minimum, we're going to have 500 folks, just from our Atlanta side. So if you haven't been to the protests, this is your excuse to come down to the protests. We want to let them know that we see what they're doing. We're not letting any politicians speak. This is still a people's movement, so no pastors with the exception of Pastor Charlotte, who is the people's pastor and will have the microphone."

 

 

 


Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus ICUs And Another Death; Bradley County Has 2 More Deaths; 27 More Die In Tennessee

Hamilton County had another 80 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as another death bringing the toll to 49. The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care continued to go up and is now at 40, the highest number yet. Total cases now are 5,749 in Hamilton County. There are 4,569 that have recovered from the virus in the county. There are 88 COVID patients hospitalized ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 200,000; Has 65 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 65 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,984. There were 3,817 new cases as that total reached 201,713 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 19,788 - up 362 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 587 cases, up 15; 9 deaths; 44 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Wisest Republicans Are Those Who Skipped Lincoln Day Dinner

Thank you to United States Senate candidate Bill Hagerty‘s spokesperson for explaining why many attendees at last Friday’s Republican fundraising dinner at the Convention Center were shipped in from other Tennessee counties. Specifically, candidate Hagerty‘s spokesperson explained that most similar events were already canceled; and that the Hamilton County fundraiser was “like ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


