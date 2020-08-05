Local Protesters Say "Good Trouble Ride" From Atlanta Headed To Chattanooga On Friday Night

Chattanooga protesters said a "Good Trouble Ride" with 500 or more protesters from Atlanta is due in Chattanooga on Friday night.

One posting says, "Inspired by the Freedom Rides of the 1960s, the People's Uprising task force has organized a 'Good Trouble Ride' to Louisville, Kentucky and Chattanooga, Tennessee to demand justice for Breonna Taylor and Reginald Arrington. The ride also honors the life of the late Congressman John Lewis, who said, 'Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in some good trouble, necessary trouble.'

"This is a one-day event where buses will depart Atlanta, Georgia then arrive in Louisville, Ky., and continue on to Chattanooga, then return to Atlanta on Aug.7. The second destination is Miller Park, with an estimated arrival of 6:30 p.m.

"(There is ) Mandatory COVID-19 testing for the Good Trouble Ride. Testing is also open for the community."

Marie Mott, a protest leader who has been arrested twice in recent weeks, said, "We're bringing out the city, but we're not just bringing out the city, we're also bringing out Atlanta. So make sure that you share this information."





"We had civil unrest for over 30 days with I Can't Breathe CHA and other organizations that have been fighting injustice. In the middle of one of our protests, we found out about Mr. Arrington, who was beaten by five officers who are sheriff's deputies on camera. But he's not the only one. He's just one victim of violence and brutality at the hands of the sheriff."





"The sheriff brought charges against me and C-Grimey, and the CPD brought charges against me and C-Grimey and several other people. The police have been targeting us because we've been putting pressure on them. We've been messing with the city's money.





"We are not stopping. Yes, we are transitioning beyond this, because we believe that protest is just one stage is civil unrest. But we believe the best way to disrupt power is to break the pipeline of power by getting people civilly engaged and making sure people are getting out and voting.





"So we're super excited to announce we have been presented an opportunity to collaborate with the people's uprising in Atlanta, which is a group of activists as well as city council persons in Atlanta who came together in the midst of civil unrest to fight the injustices going on down there.





"They have extended that to a modern-day freedom ride, which they're calling the Good Trouble Ride in honor of John Lewis and C.T Vivian, folks who have gone on to be with the ancestors and have transitioned from earth to glory.







"At a minimum, we're going to have 500 folks, just from our Atlanta side. So if you haven't been to the protests, this is your excuse to come down to the protests. We want to let them know that we see what they're doing. We're not letting any politicians speak. This is still a people's movement, so no pastors with the exception of Pastor Charlotte, who is the people's pastor and will have the microphone."