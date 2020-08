Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 200,000; Has 65 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 65 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,984.



There were 3,817 new cases as that total reached 201,713 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 19,788 - up 362 since Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 587 cases, up 15; 9 deaths; 44 hospitalizations, up 2



Chattooga County: 212 cases, up 13; 2 deaths; 6 hospitalizations, up 1



Dade County: 119 cases, up 5; 1 death; 6 hospitalizations



Walker County: 617 cases, up 36; 16 deaths; 29 hospitalizations, up 2



Whitfield County: 3,313 cases, up 41; 28 deaths, up 1; 160 hospitalizations, up 7



The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area:



Cobb County: 12,489 cases; 310 deaths



DeKalb County: 12,998 cases; 231 deaths



Fulton County: 18,996 cases; 407 deaths



Gwinnett County: 18,550 cases; 241 deaths