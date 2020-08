Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus ICUs And Another Death; Bradley County Has 2 More Deaths; 27 More Die In Tennessee

Hamilton County had another 80 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as another death bringing the toll to 49.

The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care continued to go up and is now at 40, the highest number yet.

Total cases now are 5,749 in Hamilton County. There are 4,569 that have recovered from the virus in the county.



There are 88 COVID patients hospitalized as well as 12 more suspected cases.

The number of active cases in Hamilton County was listed at 1,131 - down 335 since Tuesday. That is a key measure on how the county schools will open.

Tennessee had 27 more deaths bringing the toll to 1,144.

There were 1,657 cases for a total of 114,098.

There were 101 more hospitalized to bring that total to 5,001.

There have been 75,550 recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 1.61 million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 21,924 cases, up 196; 298 deaths, up 5

Davidson County: 19,812 cases, up 249; 208 deaths, up 3

Knox County: 4,186 cases, up 78; 38 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County: 674 cases; 1 death

Bradley County: 1,771 cases, up 32; 12 deaths, up 2

Franklin County: 296 cases, up 10; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 104 cases, up 2; 2 deaths

Marion County: 210 cases, up 1; 4 deaths

McMinn County: 498 cases, up 5; 20 deaths

Meigs County: 99 cases, up 1; no deaths

Monroe County: 380 cases, up 3; 9 deaths

Polk County: 181 cases, up 2; 3 deaths

Rhea County: 514 cases, up 3; 1 death

Sequatchie County: 96 cases; 0 deaths