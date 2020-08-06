 Thursday, August 6, 2020 79.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At The Windy Gap Young Life Camp, Weaverville, N.C.

Thursday, August 6, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department announced exposure to positive cases of COVID 19 with participants that attended the Windy Gap Young Life Camp, 120 Coles Cove Road, Weaverville, N.C. between July 24 and July 31.

 

Case investigations revealed that persons from Hamilton County attended the camp while in their infectious period.

It is recommended that anyone who attended this camp during these dates get tested and monitor their symptoms.

 

If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

 

“If you have been exposed to someone with the virus you should get tested, quarantine from others for 14 days and monitor yourself for symptoms,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

 

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

 

· The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402, is open daily from 7-11 a.m.

· Saturday, Aug. 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

· Sunday, Aug. 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12-3 p.m.

These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call 423 315-3994 to make a reservation Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

 

For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. The hotline is open:

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Do not call the Young Life Camp for information related to COVID-19 exposures.


Signal Mountain Closes Pool After Lifeguard Tests Positive For COVID

Signal Mountain has closed its pool after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said, "We do not believe it was contracted at the pool facility. The guard’s most recent shifts were this past Wednesday and Saturday during the morning sessions. "Given the protocols in place, risk of exposure for patrons was extremely low. However, we feel it appropriate to provide ... (click for more)

62% Of UTC Courses To Be Completely Online; Chattanooga State To Have Only 1 Entrance And Students Must Fill Out Questionnaire

Local educators informed the Rotary Club about their experiences in navigating a COVID-19 world during Thursday’s Zoom conference. Hamilton County superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson, Chattanooga State president Dr. Rebecca Ashford, and UT-Chattanooga’s Chancellor Dr. Steven Angle shared the virtual stage. Dr. Johnson gave a brief explanation about Hamilton County’s plan to deal ... (click for more)

Opinion

Busloads Of COVID-19 Headed This Way - And Response

Peaceful protests are a constitutional right of all Americans under normal conditions. These are not normal conditions. Atlanta is a major "hot spot" of new cases and total cases of the virus. So forgive me for saying this, but Atlantans, STAY HOME! Busloads with an estimated total of 500 protestors are probably bringing coronavirus to Miller Plaza Friday night at 6:30 in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


