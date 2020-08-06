Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At The Windy Gap Young Life Camp, Weaverville, N.C.

The Hamilton County Health Department announced exposure to positive cases of COVID 19 with participants that attended the Windy Gap Young Life Camp, 120 Coles Cove Road, Weaverville, N.C. between July 24 and July 31.

Case investigations revealed that persons from Hamilton County attended the camp while in their infectious period. It is recommended that anyone who attended this camp during these dates get tested and monitor their symptoms.

If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

“If you have been exposed to someone with the virus you should get tested, quarantine from others for 14 days and monitor yourself for symptoms,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

· The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402, is open daily from 7-11 a.m.

· Saturday, Aug. 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

· Sunday, Aug. 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12-3 p.m.

These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call 423 315-3994 to make a reservation Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. The hotline is open:

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Do not call the Young Life Camp for information related to COVID-19 exposures.