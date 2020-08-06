 Thursday, August 6, 2020 79.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

TVA Rescinds Previous Decision To Lay Off IT Workers

Thursday, August 6, 2020

The Tennessee Valley Authority is immediately rescinding a decision to lay off Information Technology (IT) workers as part of the restructuring process announced earlier this year.

On Thursday, interim TVA Board Chair John Ryder and TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash met White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

Discussions included agreement on a shared desire to preserve and grow U.S. jobs.

“We had a positive meeting with the White House and wholeheartedly agree with the Administration’s direction on jobs,” said Mr. Ryder. “We expressed that our IT restructuring process was faulty and that we have changed direction so that we can ensure American jobs are protected.”

Mr. Lyash said, “We were wrong in not fully understanding the impact on our employees, especially during the pandemic. We are taking immediate actions to address this situation. TVA fully understands and supports the Administration’s commitment to preserving and growing American jobs.”

“TVA will not lose sight of any facet of TVA's mission of service – providing low-cost, reliable power while also serving to protect American jobs and create economic development across the Tennessee Valley,” said Mr. Lyash.

In addition to rescinding all IT organization involuntary Reduction-in-Force notices that occurred in 2020, TVA is also reviewing the full scope of contract companies supporting TVA to ensure compliance with the President’s Executive Order on H-1B workers, ensuring that American employees have good opportunities throughout TVA’s employment and supply chain practices.

“We appreciate what the Administration has done to grow American jobs and support our military veterans,” said Mr. Lyash.  “At TVA, we are proud that veterans comprise 20 percent of our workforce. We’ve created or retained more than 350,000 jobs and $44 billion in investment over the last five years alone. As we redouble our focus on supporting the American worker, we will continue to provide the low-cost, reliable energy – and environmental stewardship – that 10 million people count on every day.”

 “TVA has a long legacy of service to the 10 million people across seven states,” said Mr. Lyash. “Our mission is clear – delivering low-cost reliable power, economic development and environmental stewardship. We are addressing this disappointing misstep and refocusing our commitment on serving our customers and this nation.”


August 6, 2020

Signal Mountain has closed its pool after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said, "We do not believe it was contracted at the pool facility. The guard’s most recent shifts ... (click for more)

Local educators informed the Rotary Club about their experiences in navigating a COVID-19 world during Thursday’s Zoom conference. Hamilton County superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson, Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 42 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,026. There were 3,250 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Signal Mountain Closes Pool After Lifeguard Tests Positive For COVID

Signal Mountain has closed its pool after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said, "We do not believe it was contracted at the pool facility. The guard’s most recent shifts were this past Wednesday and Saturday during the morning sessions. "Given the protocols in place, risk of exposure for patrons was extremely low. However, we feel it appropriate to provide ... (click for more)

62% Of UTC Courses To Be Completely Online; Chattanooga State To Have Only 1 Entrance And Students Must Fill Out Questionnaire

Local educators informed the Rotary Club about their experiences in navigating a COVID-19 world during Thursday’s Zoom conference. Hamilton County superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson, Chattanooga State president Dr. Rebecca Ashford, and UT-Chattanooga’s Chancellor Dr. Steven Angle shared the virtual stage. Dr. Johnson gave a brief explanation about Hamilton County’s plan to deal ... (click for more)

Busloads Of COVID-19 Headed This Way - And Response

Peaceful protests are a constitutional right of all Americans under normal conditions. These are not normal conditions. Atlanta is a major "hot spot" of new cases and total cases of the virus. So forgive me for saying this, but Atlantans, STAY HOME! Busloads with an estimated total of 500 protestors are probably bringing coronavirus to Miller Plaza Friday night at 6:30 in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


