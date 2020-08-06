TVA Rescinds Previous Decision To Lay Off IT Workers

The Tennessee Valley Authority is immediately rescinding a decision to lay off Information Technology (IT) workers as part of the restructuring process announced earlier this year.

On Thursday, interim TVA Board Chair John Ryder and TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash met White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. Discussions included agreement on a shared desire to preserve and grow U.S. jobs.

“We had a positive meeting with the White House and wholeheartedly agree with the Administration’s direction on jobs,” said Mr. Ryder. “We expressed that our IT restructuring process was faulty and that we have changed direction so that we can ensure American jobs are protected.”

Mr. Lyash said, “We were wrong in not fully understanding the impact on our employees, especially during the pandemic. We are taking immediate actions to address this situation. TVA fully understands and supports the Administration’s commitment to preserving and growing American jobs.”

“TVA will not lose sight of any facet of TVA's mission of service – providing low-cost, reliable power while also serving to protect American jobs and create economic development across the Tennessee Valley,” said Mr. Lyash.

In addition to rescinding all IT organization involuntary Reduction-in-Force notices that occurred in 2020, TVA is also reviewing the full scope of contract companies supporting TVA to ensure compliance with the President’s Executive Order on H-1B workers, ensuring that American employees have good opportunities throughout TVA’s employment and supply chain practices.

“We appreciate what the Administration has done to grow American jobs and support our military veterans,” said Mr. Lyash. “At TVA, we are proud that veterans comprise 20 percent of our workforce. We’ve created or retained more than 350,000 jobs and $44 billion in investment over the last five years alone. As we redouble our focus on supporting the American worker, we will continue to provide the low-cost, reliable energy – and environmental stewardship – that 10 million people count on every day.”

“TVA has a long legacy of service to the 10 million people across seven states,” said Mr. Lyash. “Our mission is clear – delivering low-cost reliable power, economic development and environmental stewardship. We are addressing this disappointing misstep and refocusing our commitment on serving our customers and this nation.”