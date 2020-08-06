Hagerty Builds Big Lead Over Sethi In GOP U.S. Senate Race; Bradshaw Winning For Democrats

Bill Hagerty, the pick of President Donald Trump, was neck-in-neck with Dr. Manny Sethi in early returns of the Republican U.S. Senate race in Hamilton County.
Statewide, Mr. Hagerty was ahead by 59,000 votes.
Marquita Bradshaw, of Memphis, had a lead over veteran James Mackler in the Democratic primary in Hamilton County.
Statewide, Robin Kimbrough, a Nashville attorney, was in second place in the close contest, trailing Ms. Bradshaw.
The seat was being vacated by Senator Lamar Alexander.
Hamilton County Returns:
Republican
Bill Hagerty 9,942
Manni Sethi 9,861
Democrat
Marquita Bradshaw 5,747
James Mackler 4,260
Robin Kimbrough 3,779
Gary G. Davis 2,057
Mark Pickrell 635
The turnout in Hamilton County was 36,052.