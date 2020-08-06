Hagerty Captures GOP U.S. Senate Race; Bradshaw Is Democratic Contender

Bill Hagerty, the pick of President Donald Trump, lost to Dr. Manny Sethi in Hamilton County in the Republican U.S. Senate race in Hamilton County. But, statewide, Mr. Hagerty was ahead by 74,000 votes and claimed victory early.

He said, “Thank you to the Republican voters of Tennessee. I’m honored and humbled to have the support of so many Christian conservatives across our great state. I also want to thank my Lord and Savior - through Him all things are possible. “I’m also grateful for the 'complete and total' support of President Trump, as well as Vice President Pence, Senator Blackburn and so many conservatives who agree that we need more Trump conservatives in the United States Senate.

"Now more than ever, we need strong conservative Senators who will not kowtow to the angry liberal mob that is tearing apart the fabric of the America we love. President Trump won’t stand for it, and neither will I. In the Senate, I will stand with President Trump and Senator Blackburn to support our law enforcement officers, defend the right to life by defunding Planned Parenthood, confirm constitutionalist judges and protect our Tennessee conservative values. Again, I am humbled by your strong support and I will continue to fight every day to be your United States Senator.”

Marquita Bradshaw, of Memphis, won over veteran James Mackler in the Democratic primary in Hamilton County and built a comfortable lead statewide.

Statewide, Robin Kimbrough, a Nashville attorney, was in second place in the contest.

The seat was being vacated by Senator Lamar Alexander.

Hamilton County Returns:

Republican

Manny Sethi 16,606

Bill Hagerty 15,907

Democrat

Marquita Bradshaw 7,712

James Mackler 5,356

Robin Kimbrough 4,866

Gary G. Davis 2,627

Mark Pickrell 816

The turnout in Hamilton County was 36,052.

In Bradley County, Mr. Hagerty won handily.

Bill Hagerty 7,154

Manny Sethi 4,461