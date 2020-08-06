 Friday, August 7, 2020 Weather

Hagerty Captures GOP U.S. Senate Race; Bradshaw Is Democratic Contender

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Bill Hagerty, the pick of President Donald Trump, lost to Dr. Manny Sethi in Hamilton County in the Republican U.S. Senate race in Hamilton County. But, statewide, Mr. Hagerty was ahead by 74,000 votes and claimed victory early.

He said, “Thank you to the Republican voters of Tennessee. I’m honored and humbled to have the support of so many Christian conservatives across our great state. I also want to thank my Lord and Savior - through Him all things are possible. “I’m also grateful for the 'complete and total' support of President Trump, as well as Vice President Pence, Senator Blackburn and so many conservatives who agree that we need more Trump conservatives in the United States Senate.

"Now more than ever, we need strong conservative Senators who will not kowtow to the angry liberal mob that is tearing apart the fabric of the America we love. President Trump won’t stand for it, and neither will I. In the Senate, I will stand with President Trump and Senator Blackburn to support our law enforcement officers, defend the right to life by defunding Planned Parenthood, confirm constitutionalist judges and protect our Tennessee conservative values. Again, I am humbled by your strong support and I will continue to fight every day to be your United States Senator.”

Marquita Bradshaw, of Memphis, won over veteran James Mackler in the Democratic primary in Hamilton County and built a comfortable lead statewide.

Statewide, Robin Kimbrough, a Nashville attorney, was in second place in the contest.

The seat was being vacated by Senator Lamar Alexander.

Hamilton County Returns:

Republican

Manny Sethi 16,606

Bill Hagerty 15,907

Democrat

Marquita Bradshaw 7,712

James Mackler 5,356

Robin Kimbrough 4,866

Gary G. Davis 2,627

Mark Pickrell 816

The turnout in Hamilton County was 36,052.

In Bradley County, Mr. Hagerty won handily.

Bill Hagerty 7,154

Manny Sethi 4,461

 


August 7, 2020

Busloads Of COVID-19 Headed This Way - And Response

Peaceful protests are a constitutional right of all Americans under normal conditions. These are not normal conditions. Atlanta is a major "hot spot" of new cases and total cases of the virus. So forgive me for saying this, but Atlantans, STAY HOME! Busloads with an estimated total of 500 protestors are probably bringing coronavirus to Miller Plaza Friday night at 6:30 in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tennessee Picks Hagerty

Throughout the day on Thursday, I found myself thinking about Manny Sethi and a day he once spent as a 10-year-old kid in central Tennessee. It was Little League baseball day in Hillsboro, which is right outside of Manchester, a town you know as halfway between Chattanooga and Nashville on I-75. For any energetic child, Little League Day is everything, because all the boys are assigned ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


