Cindy Slater Is Top Vote-Getter For Bradley Commission Seat Once Held By Jeff Yarber; Cassada, Johnson Hold Onto Cleveland Council Seats

Cindy Slater was the top vote-getter for the Seat 5B post once held by Jeff Yarber on the Bradley County Commission.

She was named earlier by commission members after the unexpected death of Mr. Yarber last August.

Ms. Slater, a retiree, had 478 vote, or 48 percent. Dennis Goins had 339 votes and Tim Fowler 174 votes.

For City Council At Large in Cleveland, veteran Avery Johnson held off Larry Hafley, 2,992 to 2,882.

For Cleveland's District 3, incumbent Tom Cassada edged Scott McGowan, 951 to 892.