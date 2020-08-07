 Friday, August 7, 2020 Weather

Friday, August 7, 2020

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, DARREL DEON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNES, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BLUE, CHARLES ARCHIE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/16/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURT, SHAMECA LASHON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/20/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
CALLOWAY, RYAN CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DILL, BARRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOUGLAS, CEDRIC LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
ELLIS, PAULA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/06/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • IDENTITY THEFT
ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FALLINS, CARLOS DENNELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/05/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
GASPAR, VIELMAN GUILLERMO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAYS, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOWIE, TYREE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HUFF, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, RHONDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/06/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1,000)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MCCLURE, BRIAN NELSON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/19/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLENER, ELMONDNO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, DENA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
MITCHELL, SATOYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RAINES, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
RATKOWSKI, DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/22/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TORAN, COURTNEY VOSHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/17/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE
WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
WATKINS, THOMAS TENEAR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WHEAT, STEPHEN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • SOLICITING PROSTITUTION
  • HARASSMENT
WISEMAN, DEBRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/11/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOODS, MICHELLE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT


August 7, 2020

August 6, 2020

DesJarlais Wins With Over 70 Percent Of The Vote; To Face Democrat Hale; Fleischmann Opposed By Gorman

August 6, 2020

Cindy Slater Is Top Vote-Getter For Bradley Commission Seat Once Held By Jeff Yarber; Cassada, Johnson Hold On To Cleveland Council Seats


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, DARREL DEON 2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)

Fourth District Congressman Scott DesJarlais gained over 70 percent of the vote in the Fourth District Republican contest on Thursday. Christopher J. Hale was the Democratic winner. Third ... (click for more)

Cindy Slater was the top vote-getter for the Seat 5B post once held by Jeff Yarber on the Bradley County Commission. She was named earlier by commission members after the unexpected death ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, DARREL DEON 2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ALLEN, GARREN L 2076 KENTEN KETLER ROAD WHITWELL, 373976358 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... (click for more)

DesJarlais Wins With Over 70 Percent Of The Vote; To Face Democrat Hale; Fleischmann Opposed By Gorman

Fourth District Congressman Scott DesJarlais gained over 70 percent of the vote in the Fourth District Republican contest on Thursday. Christopher J. Hale was the Democratic winner. Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was unopposed. He will face Democrat Meg Gorman in the general election. 4th District Republican Scott DesJarlais 55,158 Doug Meyer 14,173 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Busloads Of COVID-19 Headed This Way - And Response

Peaceful protests are a constitutional right of all Americans under normal conditions. These are not normal conditions. Atlanta is a major "hot spot" of new cases and total cases of the virus. So forgive me for saying this, but Atlantans, STAY HOME! Busloads with an estimated total of 500 protestors are probably bringing coronavirus to Miller Plaza Friday night at 6:30 in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tennessee Picks Hagerty

Throughout the day on Thursday, I found myself thinking about Manny Sethi and a day he once spent as a 10-year-old kid in central Tennessee. It was Little League baseball day in Hillsboro, which is right outside of Manchester, a town you know as halfway between Chattanooga and Nashville on I-75. For any energetic child, Little League Day is everything, because all the boys are assigned ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


