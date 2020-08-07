Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, DARREL DEON

2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ALLEN, GARREN L

2076 KENTEN KETLER ROAD WHITWELL, 373976358

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

---

BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-2ND

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BARNES, MISTY MICHELLE

3622 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BEARD, DEWAYNE CARTELL

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL

104 TIMBER KNOLL DR Chattanooga, 374213758

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BLUE, CHARLES ARCHIE

25 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE

3392 SHADOWLAWN DR EAST RUDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT

1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091208

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

SPEEDING 46 MPH IN 30 MPH ZONE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL

215 PINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BURT, SHAMECA LASHON

457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

---

CALLOWAY, RYAN CORDELL

5331 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY

103 PATTEN CHAPPLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

---

DILL, BARRY LEE

3233 OZARK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374155107

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DOUGLAS, CEDRIC LEE

3300 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

ELLIS, PAULA RENEE

820 E OLD LADY LOVE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

IDENTITY THEFT

---

ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN

1710 SOUTH GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FALLINS, CARLOS DENNELL

1812 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

---

GASPAR, VIELMAN GUILLERMO

2628 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GRAYS, BILLY RAY

1706 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HOWIE, TYREE

3020 13th Ave Chattanooga, 374071610

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

HUFF, ASHLEY NICOLE

102 DADD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR

2502 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

JONES, RHONDA ANN

730 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL2419 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374064602Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO100 N HOWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1,000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MCCLURE, BRIAN NELSON1501 BOY SCOUT RD. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLENER, ELMONDNO228 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, DENA DIANE1509 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 373431646Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000---MITCHELL, SATOYA DENISE4723 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY EVADING ARRESTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---RAINES, TYLER ALLEN135 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---RATKOWSKI, DARLENE7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211180Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SOLOMON, TRAVON MATAEO108 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE8127 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TORAN, COURTNEY VOSHAY3632 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE---WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON717 OLD LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 374101322Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF AVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)---WATKINS, THOMAS TENEAR1810 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARREST---WHEAT, STEPHEN PATRICK433 PEYTON DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySOLICITING PROSTITUTIONHARASSMENT---WILLIAMS, KEVIN LADELL1800 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTVANDALISM OVER $1,000---WISEMAN, DEBRA ANN1281 NCNEILL LANE LOT 10 CHIPLEY, 32428Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WOODS, MICHELLE DENISE1750 NOWELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT

