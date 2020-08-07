Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, DARREL DEON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARNES, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BLUE, CHARLES ARCHIE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/16/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BURT, SHAMECA LASHON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/20/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|
|CALLOWAY, RYAN CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
|
|DILL, BARRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, CEDRIC LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|ELLIS, PAULA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/06/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FALLINS, CARLOS DENNELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/05/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
|
|GASPAR, VIELMAN GUILLERMO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GRAYS, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HOWIE, TYREE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|HUFF, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|JONES, RHONDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/06/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1,000)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|MCCLURE, BRIAN NELSON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/19/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLENER, ELMONDNO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, DENA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
|
|MITCHELL, SATOYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|RAINES, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|RATKOWSKI, DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/22/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TORAN, COURTNEY VOSHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/17/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE
|
|WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|WATKINS, THOMAS TENEAR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WHEAT, STEPHEN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- SOLICITING PROSTITUTION
- HARASSMENT
|
|WISEMAN, DEBRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/11/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOODS, MICHELLE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2020
Charge(s):
|