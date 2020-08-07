 Friday, August 7, 2020 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths, State Has 20

Friday, August 7, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department reported that the total number of Hamilton County resident deaths has risen to 53. Below are details of deaths 50-53:

#50: 61-70 year old African-American, non-Hispanic male with multiple underlying conditions.

#51: 61-70 year old African-American female with no underlying conditions and who was asymptomatic at the time of testing.

#52: 71-80 year old African-American, non-Hispanic male with multiple underlying conditions.

#53: 71-80 year old white, non-Hispanic male with multiple underlying conditions.

“We send our sincerest sympathies to these families,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We urge everyone to maintain their vigilance against this disease by wearing a mask, practicing social distance, avoiding large gatherings of people in any setting, and practicing good hand washing etiquette.”

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402, NEW extended hours Monday-Friday 7 a.m.12:30 p.m. (effective Monday) and on weekends from 7-11 a.m. 

Saturday at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Sunday at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12-3 p.m.

These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call 315-3994 to make a reservation Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

•        COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

•        English Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

•        Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

•        YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

•        YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

•        Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/

•        Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamiltonHealth



August 7, 2020

Catoosa County Proposes Balanced Budget With No Tax Rate Increase That Addresses Citizen’s Concerns

August 7, 2020

Walker And Whitfield Counties Each Have Another Virus Death; Georgia Has 91 More Deaths

August 7, 2020

United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Selected As Tennessee Community CARES Program Grant Administrator For Southeast Tennessee Region


The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposed balanced budget for fiscal year 2021 that addresses citizen concerns for enhancements to public safety services and infrastructure ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 91 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,117. There were 4,109 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

United Way of Greater Chattanooga has been selected as the grant administrator of the Tennessee Community CARES Program for the Southeastern Tennessee region, including Franklin, Marion, Hamilton, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Catoosa County Proposes Balanced Budget With No Tax Rate Increase That Addresses Citizen’s Concerns

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposed balanced budget for fiscal year 2021 that addresses citizen concerns for enhancements to public safety services and infrastructure while adopting the property tax rollback rate. The proposed General Fund budget is $34,200,174 and includes a $3 million transfer to a new Capital Projects Fund. Prior to the transfer, ... (click for more)

Walker And Whitfield Counties Each Have Another Virus Death; Georgia Has 91 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 91 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,117. There were 4,109 new cases as that total reached 209,004 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 20,282 - up 280 since Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 609 cases, up 16; 9 deaths; 52 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congratulations To Marco Perez

Congratulations to Marco Perez on winning the District 2 School Board race. Marco and his team ran a well organized campaign. It is my hope that Marco will take that same organizational skill to continue the improvement of our public schools for the benefit of our nearly 45,000 students. Thanks to my incredible campaign team that worked tirelessly. Thanks as well to the many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tennessee Picks Hagerty

Throughout the day on Thursday, I found myself thinking about Manny Sethi and a day he once spent as a 10-year-old kid in central Tennessee. It was Little League baseball day in Hillsboro, which is right outside of Manchester, a town you know as halfway between Chattanooga and Nashville on I-75. For any energetic child, Little League Day is everything, because all the boys are assigned ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Strengthens Roster With New Players Before NISA Fall Season

When Chattanooga’s Football Club travels north for the NISA fall conference opener, there will be some new faces on the trip. The club is proud to announce the signing of defender Shaun Russell in addition to last month’s signing of midfielder David Koloko. Here’s a deeper dive into the new players joining the first team: David Koloko: Koloko is a 6’1” midfielder/defender ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Notch MLS Rookie Tanner Dieterich On Loan

The Chattanooga Red Wolves reach an agreement with MLS Nashville SC to acquire Midfielder Tanner Dieterich on loan. Tanner Dieterich, 22, is a Tennessee native who was selected by Nashville SC as the 28th overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft on Feb. 25, 2020. Dieterich, a Clemson soccer alum, was a three-year captain of the team and notched 75 appearances over the course of his ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors