Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for
denial by Staff)
2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2020-0073 3331 St. Elmo GP/Kevin Boehm (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3331 St.
Elmo Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
(Deferred from 07-21-2020)
c. 2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East
14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval
by Planning and Staff)
2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East
14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
d. 2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to
amend Condition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132
for the property located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein,
subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff)
2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to Lift
Condition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132 for the
property located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein.
(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) (Applicant Version)
VII. Resolutions:
COUNCIL OFFICE
a. A resolution acknowledging the accomplishments of the Chattanooga Police
Department in conducting a comparison of its adopted policies with #8cantwait
principles and the recent amendments by the Chief of Police concerning officer duty
to intervene, stop and report other members of the Department if they are observed to
commit an unlawful or improper act in the course of their duties as police officers.
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Lease Agreement with Erwin
Marine Riverfront, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the lease and
management of the Ross’s Landing Marina Properties, as defined in the Lease
Agreement, for a term of ten (10) years with the option to renew for two (2)
additional terms of five (5) years each, with rent at a sum equal to a percentage of the
annual gross revenue of tenant made from or upon the premises at a rent factor of
three and a half (3.5%) percent of gross revenue derived from the premises. (District
7) (Rescinded)
A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Lease Agreement with Erwin
Marine Riverfront, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the lease and
management of the Ross’s Landing Marina Properties, as defined in the Lease
Agreement, for a term of ten (10) years with the option to renew for two (2)
additional terms of five (5) years each, with rent at a sum equal to a percentage of the
annual gross revenue of tenant made from or upon the premises at a rent factor of
three and a half (3.5%) percent of gross revenue derived from the premises. (District
7) (Alternate Version)
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to increase the yearly spend
budget on existing blanket contract #556677 with Central Square Technologies as
provider of software, licensing, support, and professional services associated with the
Chattanooga Police Department and Fire Department by $100,000.00, for a total
annual spend limit not to exceed $350,000.00.
d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to exercise and renew the
existing blanket contract with KCI Technologies to be providers of software,
licensing, technology support, and professional services associated with city works
managed/hosted solution, citywide from July 18, 2020 through July 17, 2021, for an
amount not to exceed $45,000.00.
PLANNING
e. 2020-0080 Kristina Mallo (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a
Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for the
property located at 811 O’Grady Drive, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
f. A resolution authorizing the City Engineer to enter into a contract with the Cincinnati,
New Orleans, and Texas Pacific Railway Company, including a one-time payment of
$50,000.00 required to cover the risk financing fee for the construction, maintenance,
and operation of a wastewater pipeline under and across the railway and to abandon
the existing wastewater pipeline by a method approved by the railway for DuPont
Parkway pump station/collection system (W-12-026) gravity sewer. (District 2)
(Consent Decree)
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into a one (1) year agreement with ADS, LLC for flow monitoring and rain
gauge services as per the signed contract dated September 29, 2017, with two (2) one
(1) year renewal options remaining, for an amount not to exceed $1,260,000.00.
(Consent Decree)
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute the Consent to Assignment of all purchase orders for Vender No. 866306,
ENCO Utility Services to ENCO Tennessee, LLC, relative to the following purchase
orders: (1) PO #553122 sewer billing services; and (2) PO #556369 customer refunds
in conjunction with the sewer billing service.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for
denial by Staff)
2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2020-0073 3331 St. Elmo GP/Kevin Boehm (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3331 St.
Elmo Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
(Deferred from 07-21-2020)
c. 2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East
14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval
by Planning and Staff)
2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East
14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
d. 2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to
amend Condition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132
for the property located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein,
subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff)
2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to Lift
Condition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132 for the
property located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein.
(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) (Applicant Version)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred
from 07-21-2020)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Staff Version)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains
and Drains, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 2, New Development
and Redevelopment Requirements, Section 31-314, Private Property Responsibilities,
subsection (D)(v), so as to change the SCM Inspector certification date due to the
Coronavirus pandemic.
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement to
Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the
form attached, for the lease of approximately 19,516 square feet of warehouse space
at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for a term of six (6)
months, for the amount of $1.00. (District 8)
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
b. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to enter into an agreement
with Applications Software Technology, LLC (“AST”) regarding “statements of
work” relating to the Master Service Agreement for ERP – Oracle implementation,
hosting, maintenance, and support services multi-year implementation, for Fiscal
Years 2021 through 2025, for an amount not to exceed $9.6 million, subject to
appropriation of funds.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
c. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 3 for J&J Contractors,
Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. Y-15-008-201, the new Avondale
YFD Center, for an increased amount of $128,939.25, to authorize a contingency in
the amount of $10,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $5,969,188.25, for an
amount not to exceed $5,979,188.25. (District 8)
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. Y-15-008-204 to Davis Kee Outdoor of Chattanooga, TN,
Avondale Youth and Family Development Center Landscaping Project, in the amount
of $108,895.00, plus a contingency amount of $10,000.00, for an amount not to
exceed $118,895.00. (District 8)
Transportation
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Talley Construction Company, Inc. relative to Contract
No. T-15-035 for construction services associated with Chestnut Street from west 4th Street to the north of Aquarium Way and Bailey Avenue, and from east of Norfolk Southern Railroad to Dodds Avenue, in the amount of $2,526,291.66, with a contingency amount of $252,629.17, for a total amount of $2,778,920.83. (Districts 7, 8 & 9)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Integrated Properties, LLC relative to Contract No.
T-20-012 for construction services associated with the Area 3 Commercial District
Streetscape Improvements at Glass Street and Dodson Avenue, in the amount of
$209,011.45, with a contingency amount of $15,988.55, for a total amount of
$225,000.00. (Districts 8 & 9)
g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Jamison
Construction, LLC relative to Contract No. T-19-008-201, Bailey Avenue Bridge
Repairs, for an increased amount of $10,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to
exceed $276,787.95. (District 9)
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.