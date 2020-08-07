Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential

Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended fordenial by Staff)2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2020-0073 3331 St. Elmo GP/Kevin Boehm (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3331 St.Elmo Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)(Deferred from 07-21-2020)c. 2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approvalby Planning and Staff)2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinanceto amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as toamend Condition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132for the property located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein,subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff)2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinanceto amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to LiftCondition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132 for theproperty located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein.(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) (Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution acknowledging the accomplishments of the Chattanooga PoliceDepartment in conducting a comparison of its adopted policies with #8cantwaitprinciples and the recent amendments by the Chief of Police concerning officer dutyto intervene, stop and report other members of the Department if they are observed tocommit an unlawful or improper act in the course of their duties as police officers.ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Lease Agreement with ErwinMarine Riverfront, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the lease andmanagement of the Ross’s Landing Marina Properties, as defined in the LeaseAgreement, for a term of ten (10) years with the option to renew for two (2)additional terms of five (5) years each, with rent at a sum equal to a percentage of theannual gross revenue of tenant made from or upon the premises at a rent factor ofthree and a half (3.5%) percent of gross revenue derived from the premises. (District7) (Rescinded)A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Lease Agreement with ErwinMarine Riverfront, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the lease andmanagement of the Ross’s Landing Marina Properties, as defined in the LeaseAgreement, for a term of ten (10) years with the option to renew for two (2)additional terms of five (5) years each, with rent at a sum equal to a percentage of theannual gross revenue of tenant made from or upon the premises at a rent factor ofthree and a half (3.5%) percent of gross revenue derived from the premises. (District7) (Alternate Version)INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYc. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to increase the yearly spendbudget on existing blanket contract #556677 with Central Square Technologies asprovider of software, licensing, support, and professional services associated with theChattanooga Police Department and Fire Department by $100,000.00, for a totalannual spend limit not to exceed $350,000.00.d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to exercise and renew theexisting blanket contract with KCI Technologies to be providers of software,licensing, technology support, and professional services associated with city worksmanaged/hosted solution, citywide from July 18, 2020 through July 17, 2021, for anamount not to exceed $45,000.00.PLANNINGe. 2020-0080 Kristina Mallo (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving aSpecial Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for theproperty located at 811 O’Grady Drive, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the City Engineer to enter into a contract with the Cincinnati,New Orleans, and Texas Pacific Railway Company, including a one-time payment of$50,000.00 required to cover the risk financing fee for the construction, maintenance,and operation of a wastewater pipeline under and across the railway and to abandonthe existing wastewater pipeline by a method approved by the railway for DuPontParkway pump station/collection system (W-12-026) gravity sewer. (District 2)(Consent Decree)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into a one (1) year agreement with ADS, LLC for flow monitoring and raingauge services as per the signed contract dated September 29, 2017, with two (2) one(1) year renewal options remaining, for an amount not to exceed $1,260,000.00.(Consent Decree)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toexecute the Consent to Assignment of all purchase orders for Vender No. 866306,ENCO Utility Services to ENCO Tennessee, LLC, relative to the following purchaseorders: (1) PO #553122 sewer billing services; and (2) PO #556369 customer refundsin conjunction with the sewer billing service.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended fordenial by Staff)2020-0043 MAP Engineers (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 6402 Shallowford Road, from RT-1Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2020-0073 3331 St. Elmo GP/Kevin Boehm (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3331 St.Elmo Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)(Deferred from 07-21-2020)c. 2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approvalby Planning and Staff)2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinanceto amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as toamend Condition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132for the property located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein,subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff)2020-0079 Douglas Street, LLC c/o Jason Geraci (Amend Condition). An ordinanceto amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to LiftCondition No. 4 from Ordinance No. 11363 of previous Case No. 2002-0132 for theproperty located at 811 Douglas Street, more particularly described herein.(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) (Applicant Version)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferredfrom 07-21-2020)2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (Staff Version)2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mainsand Drains, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 2, New Developmentand Redevelopment Requirements, Section 31-314, Private Property Responsibilities,subsection (D)(v), so as to change the SCM Inspector certification date due to theCoronavirus pandemic.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement toExercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially theform attached, for the lease of approximately 19,516 square feet of warehouse spaceat 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for a term of six (6)months, for the amount of $1.00. (District 8)INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYb. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to enter into an agreementwith Applications Software Technology, LLC (“AST”) regarding “statements ofwork” relating to the Master Service Agreement for ERP – Oracle implementation,hosting, maintenance, and support services multi-year implementation, for FiscalYears 2021 through 2025, for an amount not to exceed $9.6 million, subject toappropriation of funds.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksc. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 3 for J&J Contractors,Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. Y-15-008-201, the new AvondaleYFD Center, for an increased amount of $128,939.25, to authorize a contingency inthe amount of $10,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $5,969,188.25, for anamount not to exceed $5,979,188.25. (District 8)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. Y-15-008-204 to Davis Kee Outdoor of Chattanooga, TN,Avondale Youth and Family Development Center Landscaping Project, in the amountof $108,895.00, plus a contingency amount of $10,000.00, for an amount not toexceed $118,895.00. (District 8)Transportatione. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with Talley Construction Company, Inc. relative to ContractNo. T-15-035 for construction services associated with Chestnut Street from west 4th Street to the north of Aquarium Way and Bailey Avenue, and from east of Norfolk Southern Railroad to Dodds Avenue, in the amount of $2,526,291.66, with a contingency amount of $252,629.17, for a total amount of $2,778,920.83. (Districts 7, 8 & 9)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with Integrated Properties, LLC relative to Contract No.T-20-012 for construction services associated with the Area 3 Commercial DistrictStreetscape Improvements at Glass Street and Dodson Avenue, in the amount of$209,011.45, with a contingency amount of $15,988.55, for a total amount of$225,000.00. (Districts 8 & 9)g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for JamisonConstruction, LLC relative to Contract No. T-19-008-201, Bailey Avenue BridgeRepairs, for an increased amount of $10,000.00, for a revised contract amount not toexceed $276,787.95. (District 9)8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.