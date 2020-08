Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death, Cases Top 6,000; State Has 9 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported on Saturday that the total number of Hamilton County resident deaths has risen one more to 54.

Total cases now are 6,031 in Hamilton County, an increase of 104.



Tennessee had 9 more deaths bringing the toll to 1,215.



There were 1,803 new cases for a total of 120,585.



There were 72 more hospitalized to bring that total to 5,262.



There have been 80,340 people recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 1.68 million.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 22,916 cases, up 281; 301 deaths



Davidson County: 20,383 cases, up 198; 213 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 4,513 cases, up 106; 38 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 695 cases, up 5; 1 death



Bradley County: 1,903 cases, up 29; 12 deaths



Franklin County: 325 cases, up 12; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 113 cases, up 2; 2 deaths



Marion County: 222 cases, up 6; 4 deaths



McMinn County: 531 cases, up 7; 20 deaths



Meigs County: 104 cases, up 3; no deaths



Monroe County: 418 cases, up 11; 9 deaths



Polk County: 204 cases, up 9; 3 deaths



Rhea County: 528 cases, up 6; 2 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 105 cases, up 3; 0 deaths