Hayes Ledford, Former Chief Of Staff To Governor Don Sundquist, Rep. Gerald McCormick, Dies Unexpectedly

Hayes P. Ledford, 47, former chief of staff for Governor Don Sunquist and Rep. Gerald McCormick, has died unexpectedly.

He was born October 4, 1972, in Charlotte, N.C., to Jean Howell and Peyton Ledford. He was a graduate ('91) of Red Bank High School and UTC with a degree in political science. He was a long time lobbyist, business and political consultant.

He and his two brothers are all Eagle Scouts from Troop 60 on Signal Mountain.

He was a member of Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church.





He is survived by his two daughters, Sydney and Charlotte; his daughters' mother, Tama Wheeler; mother, Jean Howell of Chattanooga; father, Peyton Ledford of Charlottesville, Va.; his two brothers, Miles (Emily) Ledford and Brad Ledford, both of Chattanooga, and nieces Mallory Kate Ledford and Addison Grace Ledford.





In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to The Greater Nashville Foundation or Boy Scout Troop 60 of Signal Mountain.







with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Serenity of Cleveland Funeral Home, 3010 N Ocoee St., Cleveland, Tn. The family will receive friends Monday at 1 p.m.

The service will also be live streamed, for those who cannot make it, on the funeral home Facebook page at facebook.com/ serenityfuneralhome& cremationservices,llc



