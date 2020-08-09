 Sunday, August 9, 2020 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hayes Ledford, Former Chief Of Staff To Governor Don Sundquist, Rep. Gerald McCormick, Dies Unexpectedly

Sunday, August 9, 2020
Hayes Ledford with his daughters
Hayes Ledford with his daughters

Hayes P. Ledford, 47,  former chief of staff for Governor Don Sunquist and Rep. Gerald McCormick, has died unexpectedly.

He was born October 4, 1972, in Charlotte, N.C., to Jean Howell and Peyton Ledford.  He was a graduate ('91) of Red Bank High School and UTC with a degree in political science.  He was a long time lobbyist, business and political consultant.
 
He and his two brothers are all Eagle Scouts from Troop 60 on Signal Mountain.
 
He was a member of Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sydney and Charlotte; his daughters' mother, Tama Wheeler;  mother, Jean Howell of Chattanooga; father, Peyton Ledford of Charlottesville, Va.; his two brothers, Miles (Emily) Ledford and Brad Ledford, both of Chattanooga, and nieces Mallory Kate Ledford and Addison Grace Ledford.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to The Greater Nashville Foundation or Boy Scout Troop 60 of Signal Mountain.  

The family will receive friends Monday at 1 p.m.
with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Serenity of Cleveland Funeral Home, 3010 N Ocoee St., Cleveland, Tn.
 
The service will also be live streamed, for those who cannot make it, on the funeral home Facebook page at facebook.com/serenityfuneralhome&cremationservices,llc


August 9, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 8, 2020

Georgia Records 71 More Coronavirus Deaths; Has 4,445 New Cases

August 8, 2020

Prosecutor Asks Sentence Of At Least 17 Years In Federal Prison For Former City Officer Charged In Sexual Assaults On Women


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD 950 SPRING CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374123967 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FUGITIVE ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 71 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,186. There were 4,445 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Prosecutors James Brooks is asking that a former Chattanooga Police officer be sentenced to at least 17 years in federal prison "for the multiple acts of sexual violence to which the defendant ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD 950 SPRING CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374123967 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FUGITIVE OUT OF WALKER CO --- ADKINS, MARK DAVID 5409 CONNELL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BEARD, TERRY ... (click for more)

Georgia Records 71 More Coronavirus Deaths; Has 4,445 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 71 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,186. There were 4,445 new cases as that total reached 213,427 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 20,556 - up 274 since Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 631 cases, up 22; 9 deaths; 54 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks To District 1

I want to thank all of the citizens in District 1 who voted for me to continue being your Hamilton County School Board Representative. After I won the race on Thursday, I was asked by a reporter, “Why do you think the voters in District 1 continue to elect you after 16 years?” I answered, “Because I know what my job is as a school board member. It is to be the voice of the people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Christians … And Trump

The August primaries in Tennessee are now over, so we shift our gaze to the November presidential elections. On Fox News yesterday, commentator Greg Gutfeld boldly predicted that the “real reason” Democrat challenger Joe Biden has not named a vice-president running mate is because Joe is battling some very troubling mental cognizance issues that are now of such concern Biden will ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Falls 2-1 To Michigan Stars

The Michigan Stars scored late in the match for a 2-1 victory over Chattanooga FC on Saturday. It was the start of the fall season of the National Independent Soccer Association. Steven Juncaj broke at 1-1 tie in the 88th minute while hitting an 18-yard shot at Ultimate Soccer Arenas Outdoor Stadium at Pontiac, Mich. After the Stars took the lead, Chattanooga FC had ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Strengthens Roster With New Players Before NISA Fall Season

When Chattanooga’s Football Club travels north for the NISA fall conference opener, there will be some new faces on the trip. The club is proud to announce the signing of defender Shaun Russell in addition to last month’s signing of midfielder David Koloko. Here’s a deeper dive into the new players joining the first team: David Koloko: Koloko is a 6’1” midfielder/defender ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors