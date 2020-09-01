2 Teenagers Shot On Dodson Avenue Monday Evening

A boy and girl, both 16, were shot on Dodson Avenue Monday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded to the 2400 block of Dodson on a report of a person shot at approximately 7:32 p.m.



Upon arrival, officers located the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.



Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.