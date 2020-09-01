 Tuesday, September 1, 2020 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2 Teenagers Shot On Dodson Avenue Monday Evening

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

A boy and girl, both 16, were shot on Dodson Avenue Monday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded to the 2400 block of Dodson on a report of a person shot at approximately 7:32 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


September 1, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 1, 2020

TBI Announces Agency's First Electronic Storage Detection K-9

September 1, 2020

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley D. Rucker Appointed Chief Bankruptcy Judge


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new tool in the fight against crime across the state. His name is Zeus, a two-year-old, yellow labrador retriever with a special talent. He can sniff ... (click for more)

Chief Judge Pamela L. Reeves of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee has announced the appointment of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley D. Rucker of Chattanooga as the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

TBI Announces Agency's First Electronic Storage Detection K-9

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new tool in the fight against crime across the state. His name is Zeus, a two-year-old, yellow labrador retriever with a special talent. He can sniff out electronic storage devices – like hard drives, flash drives, even micro SD cards less than a millimeter thick – that could hold vital evidence, especially in child exploitation cases. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mobs Are Getting Worse

Violent gangs spreading terror across this country are getting worse. As long as leftist mayors fearful of offending them keep making excuses for them, conditions in America won’t get better only worse. In DC, the buffoon mayor essentially capitulated to the mob. After President Trump’s acceptance speech, Senator Rand Paul and his wife were walking to their hotel from the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My September Garden

For a number of years, the Chattanooga medical community has advised us to wait and take a flu vaccine in late October or early November, just before the height of the flu season because it lasts a little longer in Southeast Tennessee. But today’s wisdom being shared from the bench in my monthly tour of my garden is “the future is now” … take the shot as soon as it becomes available. ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley County's White Family Made Its Mark On Sports

There is no doubt the Johnson brothers are the most famous siblings to ever come out of the Cleveland and Bradley County area, but there is certainly much to be said about the White brothers, their sons and their accomplishments on the athletic field. Bob, “Bug”, Jack, and Sam are the sons of Dot and Kerm White. Bob White is the oldest of four athletic-minded brothers. However, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Signs Defender Wilfred Williams

Chattanooga FC is pleased to announce the signing of defender Wilfred Williams to the club. Wilfred comes to the Scenic City with a slew of experience at every level of American soccer. Williams played for CFC once in 2018 against Detroit City FC. Most recently, Williams played for the Oakland Roots. “He came in and played with us last week, and he’s done really well” said ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors