County Sues Hickory Street Supply Company After Mask Violations; Company Claims Masks Ineffective And It Has Installed Filter System

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

County officials are asking that a supply company at 3011 S. Hickory Street be closed if its employees and customers continue to refuse to wear masks.

Dr. Paul Hendricks, county health officer, and Becky Barnes, county health administrator, filed suit in Chancery Court against Ernie Sanders and Ed' s Supply Company, Inc.

The suit says inspectors have gone a number of times to the heat and air supply business and found employees and customers not wearing masks. It says that is in violation of a directive issued July 10 by the health department that masks be worn throughout the county to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The complaint says, "On July 20th, 29th, August 6th, and as recently as August 25, environmentalists/investigators from the Hamilton County Health Department have received reports from individuals of the Respondents' failure to adhere to said Directive No. 1, by allowing their employees and customers to be inside said business while being both unmasked and within six feet of one another."

It also says, "The Respondents or their agents responded each time by advancing their belief as to the ineffectiveness of masking and of their installation and use of UV ultraviolet light systems within their facility' s air conditioning system to assist with disinfection."

The suit, filed by the county attorney's office, asks that the company be summoned to court for a hearing.

It says a permanent injunction should be put down to require the firm to abide by the mask directive.

The complaint says, "That upon the Respondents' refusal to comply with said Health Directive No. 1 ( either presently or in the future while said Health Directive No. 1 is in effect) in the operation of said business, the Court order the closing of said business in order to protect the health of the Respondents' employees and customers from COVID- 19 as they come about and within said business."

 

 


September 1, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 1, 2020

TBI Announces Agency's First Electronic Storage Detection K-9

September 1, 2020

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley D. Rucker Appointed Chief Bankruptcy Judge


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new tool in the fight against crime across the state. His name is Zeus, a two-year-old, yellow labrador retriever with a special talent. He can sniff

Chief Judge Pamela L. Reeves of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee has announced the appointment of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley D. Rucker of Chattanooga as the



Mobs Are Getting Worse

Violent gangs spreading terror across this country are getting worse. As long as leftist mayors fearful of offending them keep making excuses for them, conditions in America won't get better only worse. In DC, the buffoon mayor essentially capitulated to the mob. After President Trump's acceptance speech, Senator Rand Paul and his wife were walking to their hotel from the

Roy Exum: My September Garden

For a number of years, the Chattanooga medical community has advised us to wait and take a flu vaccine in late October or early November, just before the height of the flu season because it lasts a little longer in Southeast Tennessee. But today's wisdom being shared from the bench in my monthly tour of my garden is "the future is now" … take the shot as soon as it becomes available.

Bradley County's White Family Made Its Mark On Sports

There is no doubt the Johnson brothers are the most famous siblings to ever come out of the Cleveland and Bradley County area, but there is certainly much to be said about the White brothers, their sons and their accomplishments on the athletic field. Bob, "Bug", Jack, and Sam are the sons of Dot and Kerm White. Bob White is the oldest of four athletic-minded brothers. However,

Chattanooga FC Signs Defender Wilfred Williams

Chattanooga FC is pleased to announce the signing of defender Wilfred Williams to the club. Wilfred comes to the Scenic City with a slew of experience at every level of American soccer. Williams played for CFC once in 2018 against Detroit City FC. Most recently, Williams played for the Oakland Roots. "He came in and played with us last week, and he's done really well" said


