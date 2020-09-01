County Sues Hickory Street Supply Company After Mask Violations; Company Claims Masks Ineffective And It Has Installed Filter System

County officials are asking that a supply company at 3011 S. Hickory Street be closed if its employees and customers continue to refuse to wear masks.

Dr. Paul Hendricks, county health officer, and Becky Barnes, county health administrator, filed suit in Chancery Court against Ernie Sanders and Ed' s Supply Company, Inc.

The suit says inspectors have gone a number of times to the heat and air supply business and found employees and customers not wearing masks. It says that is in violation of a directive issued July 10 by the health department that masks be worn throughout the county to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The complaint says, "On July 20th, 29th, August 6th, and as recently as August 25, environmentalists/investigators from the Hamilton County Health Department have received reports from individuals of the Respondents' failure to adhere to said Directive No. 1, by allowing their employees and customers to be inside said business while being both unmasked and within six feet of one another."

It also says, "The Respondents or their agents responded each time by advancing their belief as to the ineffectiveness of masking and of their installation and use of UV ultraviolet light systems within their facility' s air conditioning system to assist with disinfection."

The suit, filed by the county attorney's office, asks that the company be summoned to court for a hearing.

It says a permanent injunction should be put down to require the firm to abide by the mask directive.

The complaint says, "That upon the Respondents' refusal to comply with said Health Directive No. 1 ( either presently or in the future while said Health Directive No. 1 is in effect) in the operation of said business, the Court order the closing of said business in order to protect the health of the Respondents' employees and customers from COVID- 19 as they come about and within said business."