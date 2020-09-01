September 1, 2020
Traffic delays are expected during a closure of the I-75 North ramp onto I-24 West in October. At Thrive Regional Partnership’s Freight Mobility Coalition meeting on Tuesday, C.W. Matthews, the ... (click for more)
There have been two more COVID-19-related death in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 77.
An additional 79 coronavirus cases were reported ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 105 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,733.
There were 2,287 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
Traffic delays are expected during a closure of the I-75 North ramp onto I-24 West in October. At Thrive Regional Partnership’s Freight Mobility Coalition meeting on Tuesday, C.W. Matthews, the contracting company reconstructing the critical intersection of Interstates 75 and 24, announced that the temporary ramp closure is expected for a weekend in late October.
Tentatively ... (click for more)
There have been two more COVID-19-related death in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 77.
An additional 79 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 8,026.
Health Department officials said 6,376 people (79 percent) have recovered from the coronavirus and there are currently 1,573 active ... (click for more)
The United States is at war with a well-funded, well organized, terror organization that is spreading all across our nation. They started by setting fires and throwing bricks. Then looting and destruction of private property. Next is taking over entire neighborhoods, and murder of police responding to fake phone calls disguised as emergencies.
When Trump was elected POTUS, ... (click for more)
For a number of years, the Chattanooga medical community has advised us to wait and take a flu vaccine in late October or early November, just before the height of the flu season because it lasts a little longer in Southeast Tennessee. But today’s wisdom being shared from the bench in my monthly tour of my garden is “the future is now” … take the shot as soon as it becomes available. ... (click for more)
There is no doubt the Johnson brothers are the most famous siblings to ever come out of the Cleveland and Bradley County area, but there is certainly much to be said about the White brothers, their sons and their accomplishments on the athletic field. Bob, “Bug”, Jack, and Sam are the sons of Dot and Kerm White.
Bob White is the oldest of four athletic-minded brothers. However, ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga women’s soccer team will host Sun Belt foe Georgia State Sunday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the UTC Sports Complex, head coach Gavin McKinney announced.
“Everything just worked out and aligned,” head coach Gavin McKinney said. “The squad is very excited to have an opportunity to compete against the outside competition this fall. As athletes you miss that more ... (click for more)