Criminal Cases Involving Local Protest Leaders Moved To Oct. 8; DA, Judge Starnes Decline To Dismiss Charges "Based On What The Country Is Going Through"

Marie Mott, Cameron “C-Grimey” Williams, and several other activists had their preliminary hearing date moved to Oct. 8. Ms. Mott and Williams are both facing an obstruction of a highway charge after they allegedly blocked a street during a protest and prevented an emergency vehicle from passing through on May 30.

CPD’s John Tolson said there are several officers who can testify about this incident.

The two also face disorderly conduct, theft of property, inciting a riot, and reckless burning charges. In a video posted to social media, Ms. Mott admitted to burning the sheriff’s department’s flag during a July protest. .

Ms. Mott’s attorney, McCracken Poston, asked General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes to consider dropping the charges.

“Some cities are taking the position to not prosecute, understanding what the country is going through and the shock everybody is feeling,” attorney Poston said. “I thought that was an extraordinary motion in Ms. Mott’s case, and co-counsel would join in for their clients as well, for the court to consider.”

Prosecutors voiced their opposition to dismissing any charges, and Judge Starnes said he would not dismiss charges during Tuesday’s hearing. The hearing will be in courtroom four at 8:30 a.m.

Because the case involves multiple co-defendants, Judge Starnes said the Oct. 8 preliminary hearing will likely take the entire morning to get through.