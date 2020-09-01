 Wednesday, September 2, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Jury Trials Set To Resume In Chattanooga Federal Court On Sept. 14

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Jury trials are set to resume in Chattanooga Federal Court on Sept. 14 after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus.

Judge Travis McDonough is looking at a trial for one of four different defendants.

They include Corey Carlos Garrett, Calvin Wayne Hanks, Mark Daniel Allen or the civil case of Riverfront Commercial Center, LLC vs. Westfield Insurance Co.

Clerk of Court John Medearis said, "The judge conducting a jury trial will determine the number of jurors in accordance with the applicable civil or criminal federal rules and the discretion the judge has within the rules.  Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure the safety of all participants.  The measures will be communicated to the parties and potential jurors well in advance of trial." 

Each judge will fashion his own special restrictions and safety measures. For example, Federal Judge Ronnie Greer recently set down these jury rules for his courtroom:

Due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic that the country is experiencing, the following procedures will apply during the trial:

1. Prospective jurors will report at 8:30 a.m. on July 7 for orientation. Upon arrival at the James H. Quillen United States Courthouse, jurors will be provided with a mask and asked the following questions: (a) To the best of your knowledge, have you been exposed to COVID-19? and (b) Are you or any member of your household currently feeling ill with symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, congestion, or respiratory problems, or have you or any member of your household experienced these symptoms within the past two weeks? If any prospective juror answers “yes” to either question, the juror will be automatically excused and his or her service deferred to a later time. Jury selection will begin at 10:00 a.m.

2 Jurors must wear a mask at all times while in the courthouse, including in the courtroom, unless instructed otherwise by the Court. Jurors who prefer to wear a mask brought from home will be permitted to do so as long as the mask is free of controversial images or text. Jurors will also practice social distancing at all times (at least six feet of separation). Only one juror at a time shall use an elevator, and public access to an elevator will be briefly restricted when it is being used to transport a juror. Gloves, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes will be available for juror use. 2. All court staff, parties, witnesses, spectators, and attorneys shall wear masks and shall practice social distancing. Attorneys may remove their masks when questioning a juror during voir dire or a witness, or as otherwise permitted by the Court.

3. During the trial, jurors will enter and exit the courtroom through the door leading into the secure hallway behind the courtroom and be escorted to the jury assembly room during all breaks in the trial. During all breaks, jurors must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. Only one juror at a time will be permitted in any restroom.

4. Jurors will be provided with disposable writing materials, including a notepad, which will be stored by the Court in a secure place overnight. Jurors will be permitted to take their notepads with them during deliberations. All writing materials and notepads will be destroyed after a verdict. The Court’s evidence presentation system will be used for all evidence presentation. 


September 2, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 1, 2020

Jury Trials Set To Resume In Chattanooga Federal Court On Sept. 14

September 1, 2020

Traffic Delays Expected During Closure Of I-75 North Ramp To I-24 West In October


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD 635 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ATTEMPTED ... (click for more)

Jury trials are set to resume in Chattanooga Federal Court on Sept. 14 after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus. Judge Travis McDonough is looking at a trial for one of four different defendants. ... (click for more)

Traffic delays are expected during a closure of the I-75 North ramp onto I-24 West in October. At Thrive Regional Partnership’s Freight Mobility Coalition meeting on Tuesday, C.W. Matthews, the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD 635 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO ---- BELCHER, CALVIN DEJUAN 3219 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, ... (click for more)

Jury Trials Set To Resume In Chattanooga Federal Court On Sept. 14

Jury trials are set to resume in Chattanooga Federal Court on Sept. 14 after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus. Judge Travis McDonough is looking at a trial for one of four different defendants. They include Corey Carlos Garrett, Calvin Wayne Hanks, Mark Daniel Allen or the civil case of Riverfront Commercial Center, LLC vs. Westfield Insurance Co. Clerk of Court John ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are At War

The United States is at war with a well-funded, well organized, terror organization that is spreading all across our nation. They started by setting fires and throwing bricks. Then looting and destruction of private property. Next is taking over entire neighborhoods, and murder of police responding to fake phone calls disguised as emergencies. When Trump was elected POTUS, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What We Have Allowed

It has been long established that: “If it looks like a duck, waddles like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.” But at Shawnee State University in southern Ohio, you can’t be too sure. Nicholas Meriweather, a philosophy professor, was approached by a male student after class and told he resented Professor Meriweather addressing him as “Sir,” or “Mister (last name)” because, ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley County's White Family Made Its Mark On Sports

There is no doubt the Johnson brothers are the most famous siblings to ever come out of the Cleveland and Bradley County area, but there is certainly much to be said about the White brothers, their sons and their accomplishments on the athletic field. Bob, “Bug”, Jack, and Sam are the sons of Dot and Kerm White. Bob White is the oldest of four athletic-minded brothers. However, ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Soccer Team Set To Host Georgia State Sunday

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team will host Sun Belt foe Georgia State Sunday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the UTC Sports Complex, head coach Gavin McKinney announced. “Everything just worked out and aligned,” head coach Gavin McKinney said. “The squad is very excited to have an opportunity to compete against the outside competition this fall. As athletes you miss that more ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors