 Thursday, September 10, 2020 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Downtown Chattanooga Alliance Addresses Over 750 Graffiti Incidents In August

Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance had a busy August when it came to cleaning up the business improvement district. 

 

According to their cleaning statistics in their monthly report, ambassadors addressed over 750 graffiti tags and stickers in the month of August. 

 

Ambassadors also filled between 100 and 200 bags with trash while sweeping the streets. 

 

The report said that ambassadors focused on mulching tree wells, scraping gum from trash can lids, removing stickers and handbills, deep cleaning the curb lines and power washing stains. 

 

The report also said removing the graffiti was in preparation for painting projects that will take place during the month and into throughout the fall season. 


September 10, 2020

Georgia COVID Deaths Increase By 76; 1,930 New Cases

September 10, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 10, 2020

U.S. District Judge Pamela Reeves Dies After Battle With Cancer


Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 76 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,204. There were 1,930 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

U.S. District Judge Pamela L. Reeves, who rose from humble beginnings in Southwest Virginia to become the first woman president of the Tennessee Bar Association and then Chief United States District ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia COVID Deaths Increase By 76; 1,930 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 76 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,204. There were 1,930 new cases as that total reached 289,123 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 26,062, up 217 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 986 cases, up 19; 16 deaths; ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 6 Hours At royexum@aol.com

Today I invite you to step behind the curtain. Welcome to my backstage. Some people are amazed at the amount of emails I receive every day on “royexum@aol.com” and whoa! Far be it for me to complain! Many of my story ideas come from what people like to share with me and the worst downside is that time prohibits me answering a great many of them. For instance, if I spent just three ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Win 2-1 At New England Revolution II

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a key road victory Wednesday night at the New England Revolution II. Jason Ramos scored in the 9th minute to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. His booming shot came off a free kick from Josue Soto. Soto slid the ball to Ramos who fired the shot into the back of the net. The Revs II tied the game with a late first half goal. The game ... (click for more)

NCAA Approves Tikhonenko Waiver At UTC

The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster. Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff. He began his collegiate ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors