Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ANTHONY JEROME

2911 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

AVERY, ROBERT CAMERON

101 VICE CIRCLE TRENTON, 30732

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

---

BANNOR, PHILIP EMMANUEL

6330 STONEY RIVER DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BOYD, REAUNA LECOLLE

510 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN

2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 8 RED BANK,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE

1005 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT

286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

CAULFIELD, RIN CLOEY

4749 REXWAY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

COBURN, KYLE RAINEY

6118 WARDWELL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

COTTON, JEREMY JEROME

7501 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP

2316 MEADOW BROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CUMBERTON, KYLE BRENT

1945 VAN DAVIS RD NW CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

---

DILLARD, MALEK OMARI

501 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OVER $10,000

---

DOUGLAS, MARIETTA

1679 WALKER AVENUE APARTMENT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DOWNS, TAYLOR LEROY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(INDECENT EXPOSURE)

---

ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE

703 NORTH BROOK HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

ERVIN, JESSE DANIEL

1318 ADONNA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

FELONY EVADING ARREST

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RED LIGHT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:



BANNOR, PHILIP EMMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BOYD, REAUNA LECOLLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/23/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) CAULFIELD, RIN CLOEY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COBURN, KYLE RAINEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COTTON, JEREMY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/30/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSS OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA) DILLARD, MALEK OMARI

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OVER $10,000

DOUGLAS, MARIETTA

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/20/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FULLER, SHARIFF ELSUN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/05/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JENKINS, ONTERIN LEVON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/16/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MCGEE, KRISTEN SHEA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/06/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/22/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARKER, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PATTERSON, LAURYN RENEKA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/27/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF WEAPON

VIOLATION OF PROBATION UNAUTORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBI SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SPENCER, HEAVENLY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY VAUGHN, JOHN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/25/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER WOODWARD, TERRY RANDAL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLAITON OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

OR MANUFACTURING)IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOP SIGNTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---FULLER, SHARIFF ELSUN1719 CITICO AVENUE APARTMENT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO79 AVIATION DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HAIRSTON, JAYLIN KRISTOPHERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HAMMOND, JOHNATON LEE5051 APRIL DRIVE FOREST PARK, 30297Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT---HARRIS, JAMES LOUIS6403 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OVER $1,000---HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE1405 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HEWLETT, OSHAE SHAQUR9118 ALLMAN RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JENKINS, ONTERIN LEVON2905 E 46 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY219 BETH PAGE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---LUNN, ASHLEY DAWN147 COUNTY RD 103 ATHENS,Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARY---LYNCH-LATE, MONIQUE REINA3037 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MATTHEWS, EDWARD H719 GELESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN4218 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE4135 VAUGHN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---MCGEE, KRISTEN SHEA114 ALPINE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCKISSICK-PEREZ, SHARON SUEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30742Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MCLAUGHLIN, TAIANN SHRADER4 FRANKLIN PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, ROBERT JAMES3909 AZALEAN LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MORGAN, JAMES PAUL6301 GRUBB ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: TVAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE11617 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARKER, BRANDON LEE3106 4TH AVE COLUMBUS, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PATTERSON, LAURYN RENEKA6327 PLANTION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---PHILLIPS, RONALD ANTHONY1414 36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30742Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500---POLK, TAMIKA MONIQUE7710 LEE HWY, APT 419 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF IDENTITY---RICHARDSON, CORY HAL1358 LOLITA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH6801 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBINSON, EDDIE DURRELL1505 NINALEL DRIVE MACON, 31204Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF ADDERALLPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SCOTT, MEGAN DEARMOND8823 FOREST CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR REVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF WEAPONVIOLATION OF PROBATION UNAUTORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBI---SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, KIMI U5964 RILEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON2405 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY EVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SPENCER, HEAVENLY DAWN5964 RILEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON1814 FANCISS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---VAUGHN, JOHN ANTHONYHOMELESS/ 727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATT, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER---WOODS, ELIJAH1100 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT UNDER $1,000---WOODWARD, TERRY RANDAL158 BLEDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLAITON OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED