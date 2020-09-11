Jenny Hill May Be Moving From School Board To City Council

County School Board member Jenny Hill may be moving to the City Council.

She has named a treasurer for the race for the District 2 seat on the council.

The post is now held by Jerry Mitchell, of North Chattanooga.

Ms. Hill named Joshua Cropp as her campaign treasurer.

Ms. Hill won the District 6 seat on the County School Board two years ago.

She is the owner of Papercut Interactive, described as a 20-year-old tech company in Chattanooga.

Races for Chattanooga City Council as well as mayor are next March.