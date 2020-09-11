Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).



III. Special Presentation.

Public Hearing on Amendments to FY21 Budgets



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2020-0090 Morgan Lane (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 251, 263, 269, and 275 Riverside Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff) (Planning Version #2)b. 2020-0088 William Hillner (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7302 Jarnigan Road, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2020-0091 City of Chattanooga Real Property Office c/o Gail Hart (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1815 East Main Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2020-0092 Jerri Price (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14 Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)e. 2020-0093 Blake Garrison (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneunaddressed property in the 3500 block of East51 Street, from R-1ResidentialZoneand R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 09-08-2020) (Planning Version #2)2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. MR-2020-0042 MAP Engineers (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 2700-2800 Northpoint Boulevard, Tax Map Nos. 110J-A-007, 110J-A-007.03, and 110J-A-007.04, as detailed on the attached map. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)c. MR-2020-0050 Clayton, Inc. c/o Tim Meyle (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at the 8000 block of Volkswagen Drive, Tax Map No. 130-001.18, as detailed on the attached map. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)d. MR-2020-0067 Kevin Boehm (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at the 1000 block of Main Street and Fillmore Street, Tax Map No. 148P-K-002, as detailed on the attached map. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development, in conjunction with the City Treasury Department, to renew an agreement, in substantially the form attached, with OpenGov.Inc. (formerly ViewPoint Government Solutions) for operating software for the Land Development Office for the second year of a three (3) year term, with an option to renew for an additional one (1) year term, for a total of three (3) years, in the amount of $152,320.80.FINANCEb. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to renew the contract with First Horizon Bank for commercial and general banking services, including lockbox services, payroll cards, safekeeping and custodial accounts and for the collection of sewer payments, property taxes, and water quality fees locations for the third and final one (1) year renewal period ending November 7, 2021, for an estimated amount of $47,000.00. (Revised with permission from Chairman Henderson)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution authorizing the payment of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) membership dues for 2020-2021 based upon the City’s population as reported with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), Local Planning Assistance Office, certified by the 2020 Census, and updated by the DECD annually, in the amount of $40,800.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Hazen and Sawyer relative to Contract No. W-17-004-101, Wet Weather Combined Sewer Storage Phase 1, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $310,577.89, for a revised contract amount of $2,362,974.14. (District 1) (Consent Decree)e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Haren Construction Company of Etowah, TN, relative to Contract No. W-15-009-201, MBWWTP Control Room Upgrades, for an increased amount of $97,437.31, to release the remaining contingency amount of $2,562.69, for a revised contract amount of $1,877,683.06. (District 1)f. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Kleenco Construction of Tennessee, Inc. relative to Contract No. S-18-012-201, Appling Street Drainage Improvements, for a decreased amount of $195,034.99, to release the contingency amount of $100,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $873,049.01. (District 8)VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 09-08-2020) (Planning Version #2)2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. MR-2020-0042 MAP Engineers (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 2700-2800 Northpoint Boulevard, Tax Map Nos. 110J-A-007, 110J-A-007.03, and 110J-A-007.04, as detailed on the attached map. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)c. MR-2020-0050 Clayton, Inc. c/o Tim Meyle (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at the 8000 block of Volkswagen Drive, Tax Map No. 130-001.18, as detailed on the attached map. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)d. MR-2020-0067 Kevin Boehm (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at the 1000 block of Main Street and Fillmore Street, Tax Map No. 148P-K-002, as detailed on the attached map. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)6. Ordinances - First Reading: FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance,” so as to appropriate $1.5 million from the General Fund Reserves to the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga for the Hamilton County Schools Education Connect Initiative which has been covered by favorable operations during FY20 and to replace page 69 of the General Pay Plan to be consistent with approved operations funding and only provide for increases to employees who are not paid in the amount of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance,” so as to appropriate $1.5 million from the General Fund Reserves to the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga for the Hamilton County Schools Education Connect Initiative which has been covered by favorable operations during FY20 and to replace page 69 of the General Pay Plan to be consistent with approved operations funding and only provide for increases to employees who are not paid in the amount of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. (Retro Alternative Version)b. An ordinance to amend Capital Improvements Budget Ordinance No. 13559, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Capital Budget Ordinance,” so as to appropriate $150,000.00 from the Department of Economic and Community Development Capital Project Public Art in new capital construction, to the Southeast Tennessee Development District for the Artists Work Program and to accept and appropriate $531,036.00 additional Transportation Improvement Program Funds to Transportation Capital Project Pavement Management #2 (CHATT1) for the Bailey Avenue and Chestnut Street TIP Paving Projects.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into and execute a Real Estate Purchase and Option Agreement relative to the purchase of Lots 1, 2-B, and option to purchase Lot 2-A, located at the Enterprise South Industrial Park (ESIP) and authorizing the Mayor to execute a deed and other necessary closing documents conveying said property to the purchaser listed hereinbelow upon payment of the sale price by the purchaser. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to award HOME Program funds to Habitat for Humanity ofGreater Chattanooga for the purpose of creating two affordable housing units located that 313 West 37 Street and 3329 Hughes Avenue, for a total amount not to exceed $80,000.00. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment No. 1 to Lease, in substantially the form attached, with Chattanooga Goodwill Industries, Inc., to amend the renewal options to one (1) additional term beginning October 10, 2020, and ending April 30, 2021. (District 8)SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONSd. 2020-08 Pat Blankenship. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental thApplication No. 20-STVR-00094 for property located at 62 E. 17 Street. (District 7)e. 2020-09 Spencer Wakefield. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental thApplication No. 20-STVR-00103 for property located at 74 E. 17 Street. (District 7)FINANCEf. A resolution to accept the current year financial report from the Chattanooga Business Improvement District (CBID) and approve the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021 activities, including authorizing the Interim Treasurer to collect a special assessment fee for tax year 2020.HUMAN RESOURCESg. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Brandon Guerrero and Corey E. Dent, as Special Police Officers (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duties as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-19-004-201 to Site Formations, LLC of Decatur, TN, Storage Facility at MBWWTP Materials and Laydown Area, in the amount of $175,000.00, plus a contingency amount of $17,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $192,500.00. (District 1)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-19-021-201 to Dusty Greer Roofing, Inc. of Monroe, GA, Replacement Roofing System for Tyner YFD Center, in the amount of $166,250.00, plus a contingency amount of $16,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $182,750.00. (District 6)j. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of a Conservation Easement on Tax Parcel No. 117C-A-014-03 located at 712 Valley Bridge Road relative to the Spring Valley Bank Stabilization and authorizing the Mayor to execute all documents pertaining thereto.Transportationk. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into a Private/Public Partnership Agreement with Down South Homes, LLC for fee-in-lieu of sidewalk towards the cost of sidewalk implementation, in the amount of $40,266.00. (District 1)l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an Independent Contractor Services Agreement with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for Project No. T-21-008 ICA UTC Ped Analysis along the East M.L. King Boulevard Smart Corridor, in the amount of $55,083.00. (District 8)m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an Independent Contractor Services Agreement with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for Project No. T-21-009 ICA UTC 2021 Chatt Reg Crash Prediction Analysis (City-Wide), in the amount of $55,083.00.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.a. Form-Based Code Appeal - Thomas Purdy10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.