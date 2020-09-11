1 Of Bradley County's Most Wanted Fugitives, Wallace Wright, 65, Is Arrested

 Friday, September 11, 2020 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Wallace Allen Wright, 65, one of Bradley County’s Most Wanted fugitives, was located and taken into custody on Wednesday, thanks to a joint effort involving both fugitive detectives from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and deputies from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

Wright was wanted for possession of Schedule III for resale, Schedule VI drug violations, theft of property, unlawful carrying of a firearm, as well as driving while in possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death And 87 New Cases; Tennessee Has 37 More Deaths


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson). III. Special Presentation. Public Hearing on Amendments to FY21 Budgets IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2020-0090 Morgan Lane (R-1 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Celebrating The Constitution In The Midst Of COVID-19: The Framers Paved The Way

Congress has mandated that the date of the signing of the Constitution, Sept. 17, 1787, be commemorated. Prior to COVID-19, schools, colleges, and communities would have public gatherings to celebrate Constitution Day. Similar celebrations are impossible this year, because COVID-19 has forced so many of our public institutions to operate under severe constraints. However, despite ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kindness Is Undefeated

When I was a child, still wearing ‘short pants’, my parents introduced me to “Aesop’s Fables.” Reputedly, this is a collection of great wisdom from a slave in ancient Greece - I’m talking about a storyteller believed to have lived in ancient Greece between 620 and 564 BC. Wikipedia tells us the fables are “of diverse origins, the stories associated with his name have descended to ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Win 2-1 At New England Revolution II

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a key road victory Wednesday night at the New England Revolution II. Jason Ramos scored in the 9th minute to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. His booming shot came off a free kick from Josue Soto. Soto slid the ball to Ramos who fired the shot into the back of the net. The Revs II tied the game with a late first half goal. The game ... (click for more)

Mocs' Volleyball Set For Saturday Tilt Against Georgia State

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program gets set to host Georgia State in its lone match of the 2020 fall season next Saturday, September 12, at 2:05 p.m. ET inside Maclellan Gymnasium. The match will be carried LIVE on ESPN+ through the Watch ESPN and ESPN App platforms. Streaming links can be found both on the schedule page or inside the newly-released 'Go Mocs ' app presented ... (click for more)


