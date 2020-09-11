1 Of Bradley County's Most Wanted Fugitives, Wallace Wright, 65, Is Arrested

Wallace Allen Wright, 65, one of Bradley County’s Most Wanted fugitives, was located and taken into custody on Wednesday, thanks to a joint effort involving both fugitive detectives from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and deputies from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

Wright was wanted for possession of Schedule III for resale, Schedule VI drug violations, theft of property, unlawful carrying of a firearm, as well as driving while in possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.