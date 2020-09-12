Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BROOKS, JOE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
|
|CAL, DEALUNTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CARL, CHRISTIAN JOEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|ESPY, ADAIRIUS DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|FRANCIS, SHAWN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|GONZALES, OMAR CUEVAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARPER, JANE BALDSCHUN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARRIS, JOHNNICA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HILL, CHARLES WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/27/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ISAOLA, ARMANDO V
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
|
|JOHNSON, JASIAH JAWON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/13/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
|
|JONES, THOMAS C
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
|
|KEEF, SAVANNAH LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED CHILD NEGLECT)
|
|LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MAYFIELD, MONAE LANIECE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PALMER, KEVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PARKER, STARLA BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POWELL, MARKELDRICK DANARIOUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
|
|RENDER, WILEY JR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- CHILD SUPPORT NON-PAYMENT
|
|RENO, KRISTAL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
|
|RITCHIE, KAITLYN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSACO GA)
|
|SIMPSON, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SWANGER, DANIEL A
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/10/1954
Arresting Agency: Cumberland Trail
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|YOUNG, JONATHAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DUI)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|