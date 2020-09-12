 Saturday, September 12, 2020 81.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEENE, DOLLIE NICOLE 
1305 BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
---
BLACKWELL, SAMANTHA DEANN 
1811 HIGHWAY 156 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
BOWMAN, MITCHELL WAYNE 
5422 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART 
2350 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 373434531 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, TRUMON DANIEL 
3100 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
BROWNFIELD, STEVEN DERRICK 
185 AZALEA AVE Dayton, 373216756 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CAL, DEALUNTA LEBRON 
6475 E BRAINERD RD APT 413. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE 
5337 BLUE OAK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
CARL, CHRISTIAN JOEL 
1705 WINIFRED DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
CODY, PATRICK 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL 
4987 MILLWOOD DR CANTON, 30114 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ESPY, ADAIRIUS DEJUAN 
3009 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
FRANCIS, SHAWN MICHAEL 
1907 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
GONZALES, OMAR CUEVAS 
117 HOPE WAY LOUDON, 37776 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HALL, ADAM MICHAEL 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARPER, JANE BALDSCHUN 
1705 MTCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARRIS, JAMES RAY 
5406 HIGH STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED RAPE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
HARRIS, JOHNNICA 
3210 BROAD STREET APT. #36 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
HEMBREE, NATHAN JODANIEL 
2433 RODNEY DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENRY, TIMOTHY LEE 
8620 OLD LEEHWY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HILL, CHARLES WAYNE 
1511 MACK SMITH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOWARD, LINDSEY KIRSTEN 
6111 ENTERPRISE DRIVE APT 1002 PENSACOLA, 32505 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
---
HUGHES, MAURICE DEWAYNE 
4307 LAZARDE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37413 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HURT, JUDY RENEE 
80 LAZY LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
IMPLIED CONSENT
---
ISAOLA, ARMANDO V 
333 ARMIRON PARKWAY CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS. OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
JACKSON, MAURICE BENTON 
2190 DUGAN STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
JAMES, KING ALLAH 
2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JOHNSON, JASIAH JAWON 
2229 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
JONES, THOMAS C 
PEACH STREET LAKE SITE, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
---
KEEF, SAVANNAH LOUISE 
4529 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED CHILD NEGLECT)
---
LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON 
4017 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
LEONARD, DREW DILLON 
69 MILL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MAYFIELD, MONAE LANIECE 
7226 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE 
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE APT #604 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCALLISTER, JESSICA LAUREN 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PALMER, KEVON 
1550 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
PARIS, RODNEY ERIC 
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARKER, STARLA BRIANA 
10488 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POINTER, JEREMY JERMAINE 
504 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POWELL, MARKELDRICK DANARIOUS 
51 RIDGE ROW DR APT 308 CARTERSVILLE, 30120 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PRITCHETT, CHRISTOPHER NEALON 
3437 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
RENDER, WILEY JR 
907 BELL MEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON-PAYMENT
---
RENO, KRISTAL MICHELLE 
1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RICH, JONATHAN P 
1206 BOYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
RITCHIE, KAITLYN ASHLEY 
7717 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSACO GA)
---
SIMPSON, MELISSA ANN 
128 GRAVITT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SPARKS, REBECCA L 
3616 WIMBERLY DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( SCHEDULE 11 )
---
STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR 
3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
STEVENS, CHARLES E 
1904 E 25TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSS COCAINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SWANGER, DANIEL A 
2007 MERLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Cumberland Trail
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY 
1723 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA 
1218 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
THOMPSON, CURTIS ALAN 
3721 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) (OVER 1000)
---
WILLIAMS, JOSHUA RYAN 
3115 ELMORE AVE REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
YOUNG, JONATHAN DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

