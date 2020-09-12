Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEENE, DOLLIE NICOLE

1305 BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

---

BLACKWELL, SAMANTHA DEANN

1811 HIGHWAY 156 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:



BROOKS, JOE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID CAL, DEALUNTA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/22/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) CARL, CHRISTIAN JOEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 ESPY, ADAIRIUS DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT FRANCIS, SHAWN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/01/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED GONZALES, OMAR CUEVAS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, JANE BALDSCHUN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HARRIS, JOHNNICA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HILL, CHARLES WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/27/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ISAOLA, ARMANDO V

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/14/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

POSS. OF COCAINE FOR RESALE JOHNSON, JASIAH JAWON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/13/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO JONES, THOMAS C

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00 KEEF, SAVANNAH LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/31/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED CHILD NEGLECT) LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MAYFIELD, MONAE LANIECE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PALMER, KEVON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PARKER, STARLA BRIANA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWELL, MARKELDRICK DANARIOUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RENDER, WILEY JR

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/22/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT NON-PAYMENT

RENO, KRISTAL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RITCHIE, KAITLYN ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSACO GA) SIMPSON, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWANGER, DANIEL A

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 08/10/1954

Arresting Agency: Cumberland Trail



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) TATE, JOSHUA LEROY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE YOUNG, JONATHAN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

OR MANUFACTURING)---BOWMAN, MITCHELL WAYNE5422 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART2350 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 373434531Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BROWN, TRUMON DANIEL3100 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---BROWNFIELD, STEVEN DERRICK185 AZALEA AVE Dayton, 373216756Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000POSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CAL, DEALUNTA LEBRON6475 E BRAINERD RD APT 413. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE5337 BLUE OAK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)---CARL, CHRISTIAN JOEL1705 WINIFRED DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---CODY, PATRICKHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---EGGEMEYER, JAMES DANIEL4987 MILLWOOD DR CANTON, 30114Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ESPY, ADAIRIUS DEJUAN3009 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---FRANCIS, SHAWN MICHAEL1907 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---GONZALES, OMAR CUEVAS117 HOPE WAY LOUDON, 37776Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HALL, ADAM MICHAELHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HARPER, JANE BALDSCHUN1705 MTCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HARRIS, JAMES RAY5406 HIGH STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED RAPEAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)---HARRIS, JOHNNICA3210 BROAD STREET APT. #36 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---HEMBREE, NATHAN JODANIEL2433 RODNEY DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HENRY, TIMOTHY LEE8620 OLD LEEHWY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HILL, CHARLES WAYNE1511 MACK SMITH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOWARD, LINDSEY KIRSTEN6111 ENTERPRISE DRIVE APT 1002 PENSACOLA, 32505Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALE---HUGHES, MAURICE DEWAYNE4307 LAZARDE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37413Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---HURT, JUDY RENEE80 LAZY LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDIMPLIED CONSENT---ISAOLA, ARMANDO V333 ARMIRON PARKWAY CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS. OF COCAINE FOR RESALE---JACKSON, MAURICE BENTON2190 DUGAN STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONSPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---JAMES, KING ALLAH2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JOHNSON, JASIAH JAWON2229 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency:ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---JONES, THOMAS CPEACH STREET LAKE SITE, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00---KEEF, SAVANNAH LOUISE4529 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED CHILD NEGLECT)---LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON4017 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---LEONARD, DREW DILLON69 MILL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MAYFIELD, MONAE LANIECE7226 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE APT #604 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY---MCALLISTER, JESSICA LAURENHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---PALMER, KEVON1550 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---PARIS, RODNEY ERIC4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARKER, STARLA BRIANA10488 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POINTER, JEREMY JERMAINE504 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POWELL, MARKELDRICK DANARIOUS51 RIDGE ROW DR APT 308 CARTERSVILLE, 30120Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---PRITCHETT, CHRISTOPHER NEALON3437 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 37351Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---RENDER, WILEY JR907 BELL MEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON-PAYMENT---RENO, KRISTAL MICHELLE1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RICH, JONATHAN P1206 BOYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---RITCHIE, KAITLYN ASHLEY7717 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSACO GA)---SIMPSON, MELISSA ANN128 GRAVITT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SPARKS, REBECCA L3616 WIMBERLY DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( SCHEDULE 11 )---STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY EVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVING---STEVENS, CHARLES E1904 E 25TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE POSS COCAINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SWANGER, DANIEL A2007 MERLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Cumberland TrailVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---TATE, JOSHUA LEROY1723 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37373Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA1218 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THOMPSON, CURTIS ALAN3721 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) (OVER 1000)---WILLIAMS, JOSHUA RYAN3115 ELMORE AVE REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---YOUNG, JONATHAN DEWAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DUI)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)