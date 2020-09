Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; 57 New Cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Saturday is 57. The new total is 8,769. There is one new death reported, said the county Health Department, for a total of 85.Tennessee had 39 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,064, state Health Department officials said.There were 1,032 new cases in the state for a total of 170,891.The state currently has 805 people hospitalized from the virus, three less than on Friday.There have been 154,947 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).Testing numbers are above 2.438 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Shelby County: 28,626 cases, up 127; 421 deaths, up 4Davidson County: 25,097 cases, up 41; 277 deaths, up 3Knox County: 7,988 cases, up 115; 67 deaths, up 1Bledsoe County: 822 cases, up 3; 4 deathsBradley County: 2,683 cases; 16 deathsFranklin County: 734 cases, up 23; 7 deathsGrundy County: 175 cases, up 5; 4 deathsMarion County: 430 cases, up 5; 7 deathsMcMinn County: 933 cases, up 5; 24 deathsMeigs County: 200 cases; 3 deathsMonroe County cases 943, up 19; 17 deathsPolk County: 365 cases, up 2; 11 deathsRhea County: 721 cases, up 2; 8 deathsSequatchie County: 193 cases, up 1; 2 deaths