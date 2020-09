Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JOHN EVAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/02/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR BLAIR, RACHEL J

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) BUCKMAN, QUINTON WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CARVER, PHILIP M

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/27/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DANIEL, TIMOTHY BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 60000 EDWARDS, QUIANA QUERIYEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HENRY, JUSTIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY) INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KELSEY, SHANNON DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KING, MIRANDA FAITH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/08/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LAND, DWIGHT KEITH

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/21/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MADDEN, PATRICIA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/07/1975

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OVER 1000 MCGOWAN, MICHAEL J

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/05/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NEAL, JEFFERSON DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/02/1961

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROLLINGS, JULIAN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RUTLEDGE, DONQUAN QUTLAIS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/30/1979

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SAYRE, LINDSEY KALAIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/31/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS SIGETTE, JACOB KEITH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/13/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II SWAFFORD, JEANNIE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 10/16/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWEENEY, SHELBY TUCKER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV THOMAS, MICHAEL JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CHILD NEGLECT VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) (AUTO)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF