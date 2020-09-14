Georgia Has 20 More COVID Deaths And 1,055 New Cases
Monday, September 14, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 20 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,353.
There were 1,055 new cases as that total reached 295,337 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 26,394, up 25 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,024 cases, up 7; 16 deaths; 67 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 680 cases, up 2; 7 deaths; 46 hospitalizations
Dade County: 239 cases; 4 deaths; 16 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,313 cases, up 16; 26 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 4,302 cases, up 10; 59 deaths; 229 hospitalizations