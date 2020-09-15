Hamilton County Has No New Coronavirus Deaths; 66 New Cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Tuesday is 66. The new total is 8,967. No new deaths have been reported, said the county Health Department, for a total of 87.

There have been 7,614 people recover from the virus in the county and there are currently 1,266 active cases.

There are 74 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from coronavirus and two suspected cases, including 36 Hamilton County residents. Fifteen are in ICU.



Tennessee had 30 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,127, state Health Department officials said.



There were 957 new cases in the state for a total of 175,231.



The state currently has 762 people hospitalized from the virus, 35 more than on Monday.



There have been 158,660 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.510 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 29,100 cases, up 137; 433 deaths, up 5



Davidson County: 25,440 cases, up 95; 283 deaths, up 2



Knox County: 8,351 cases, up 75; 67 deaths



Bledsoe County: 832 cases, up 1; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,747 cases, up 7; 16 deaths



Grundy County: 190 cases, up 5; 4 deaths



Marion County: 460 cases, up 8; 7 deaths



Meigs County: 207 cases, up 3; 3 deaths



Polk County: 367 cases, up 1; 11 deaths



Rhea County: 745 cases, up 13; 9 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 201 cases, down 2; 2 deaths