 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Tier-One Auto Supplier With 250 Jobs Coming To Enterprise South Industrial Park

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - by Gail Perry

A tier-one automobile supplier, the name yet to be announced, will be moving into the Enterprise South Industrial Park, the City Council was told on Tuesday.

 

Charles Woods, chief economic development officer for the greater Chattanooga area Chamber of Commerce, said the business will have 250 employees with salaries greater than $40,000 per year. The company moving here does not involve a PILOT tax break agreement.

 

An additional 43 acres that are adjacent to the park are being acquired. The land transaction is the city’s contribution to the project.

 

Excluding the new property, the vacant land remaining in the industrial park consists of one small lot of 10 acres, and there are 300 acres of “release property” from Volkswagen that is restricted for use by an automobile supplier.

 


September 16, 2020

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2020

September 16, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 16, 2020

City Council Considers Curbing Short Term Vacation Rentals


Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, KENNETH LAVELL 4426 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT --- BEALER, ... (click for more)

City Council member Demetrus Coonrod on Tuesday raised the concern about short term vacation rentals taking affordable housing off the market. She has been working with City Attorney Phil Noblett ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2020

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, KENNETH LAVELL 4426 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT --- BEALER, MICHAEL LEE 967 MAIN ST LOT #5 KIMBALL, 37347 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain SPEEDING DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE --- BELCHER, ALVIN LAJUAN ... (click for more)

Opinion

Preserving Walden

I write to hopefully provide some helpful thoughts and perspective on the proposed 44,000 sq. ft. big-box development in Walden, a development I understand will be replete with requisite loading dock, adjacent strip center buildings, and a massive parking lot complete with rows of gas pumps. The land was recently rezoned as a “Village Center, “ though the ordinance approving the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Patagonia Sorrow

There is a 9-in-10 chance that if you were to see me on any given day, I will be wearing a piece of Patagonia clothing. I have had a 50-year love affair with the outdoorsy outfitter and my year-round wardrobe overflows with the brand. The company’s founder, Yvon Chouinard, is easily one of my most fabled folk heroes. For the record, as I write this, I am wearing a Patagonia sweatshirt ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Win Over Omaha 2-0

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-0 victory over Union Omaha felt both closer and more distant than the score indicated. While coach Obleda’s team in red did not dominate in terms of shots or possession, they never seemed to be in danger of losing the lead. That margin began to take form in the 18th minute, when Ricardo Zacarias made a fantastic run in the 18th minute. “I started ... (click for more)

Alexander: Money Paid To Student Athletes For Their Name, Image And Likeness Should Benefit All Student Athletes At That Institution

“Money paid to student athletes for use of their name, image, and likeness should benefit all student athletes at that institution,” Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tn.) told a S enate hearing on Tuesday. “Student athletes should not be on the payroll and treated as hired hands.” “I do not see a good ending to allowing a few student athletes to be paid ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors