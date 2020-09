Hamilton County Has One More Coronavirus Death And 40 New Cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Wednesday is 40. The new total is 9,007. There has been one more death, said the county Health Department, for a total of 88.

There have been 7,643 people recover from the virus in the county and there are currently 1,276 active cases.

There are 76 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from coronavirus and seven suspected cases, including 38 Hamilton County residents. Fifteen are in ICU.



Tennessee had 24 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,151, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,856 new cases in the state for a total of 177,087.



The state currently has 791 people hospitalized from the virus, 40 less than on Tuesday.



There have been 160,202 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.530 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 29,392 cases, up 292; 440 deaths, up 7



Davidson County: 25,578 cases, up 138; 284 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 8,484 cases, up 133; 68 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 837 cases, up 5; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,767 cases, up 20; 16 deaths



Grundy County: 198 cases, up 8; 5 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 469 cases, up 9; 7 deaths



Meigs County: 208 cases, up 1; 3 deaths



Polk County: 370 cases, up 3; 11 deaths



Rhea County: 751 cases, up 6; 11 deaths, up 2



Sequatchie County: 213 cases, up 12; 3 deaths, up 1