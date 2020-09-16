Carol Berz Seeks Re-Election For District 6 City Council Seat

Chattanooga City Councilwoman Carol Berz announced Wednesday that she will seek re-election to serve as the representative for District 6 on the Chattanooga City Council.

“Accountability and integrity are a vital part of my role as a city councilwoman," said Dr. Berz. "I know that the decisions I make affect my district as well as the city as a whole. My focus will continue to include responsible spending, safe neighborhoods, protected zoning, smart growth and quality infrastructure.”

Through public/private partnerships, Councilwoman Berz has collaborated with neighborhoods, small businesses, developers, stakeholders and city officials to identify district issues, explore opportunities and help create solutions that are in the best interest of the district, said officials. As a champion of human rights, Dr. Berz has provided leadership in establishing Chattanooga’s Family Justice Center to support the families and children in the city who are victims of sexual assault, human trafficking, elder abuse and domestic violence. She has the honor of serving as founding member and co-chair of the Mayor’s Council For Women, where she works with women from across the city to advocate for the social and economic well-being of all women and families.

“It is a privilege to represent the diversity in District 6 and together we will continue to celebrate our differences while making our community a thriving place to live, work and play," said Councilwman Berz. "We still have a lot of work to do and it would be my honor to continue to serve the people of the district."

The Chattanooga City Council Election will take place March 2, 2021. District 6 consists of the following precincts:

Airport

Brainerd

Brainerd Hills

Concord 1, 3 & 6

Harrison 6

Ooltewah 3

Summit 1

Tyner 1 & 2

Officials said Dr. Berz is focusing on solution-based, collaborative problem-solving, in both the public and private sectors and has been a Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 31 Listed General Civil and Family mediator and trainer for more than 25 years. She is the owner and chief executive officer of Private Dispute Resolution Services, LLC, a mediation services and training organization headquartered in District 6. Dr. Berz served as chairwoman of the City Council and currently chairs the Council’s Budget and Finance Committee.