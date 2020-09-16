Senator Loeffler Calls For Federal Death Penalty For Convicted Cop Killers

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) on Wednesday called for convicted cop killers in America to be sentenced to the death penalty.

“For months, the radical Left’s ‘defund the police’ movement has promoted violence, chaos and anarchy in cities across our country—while villainizing and attacking the brave men and women in law enforcement who risk their lives to keep us safe. Now, these dangerous Leftists have started putting words into violent action—targeting and brutally attacking law enforcement,”she said.

“That’s why today, I am calling for convicted cop killers in America to be sentenced to death. President Trump is exactly right—we have to get tough, and we have to draw the line. If we’re going to be a nation of safety and security, we must be unified in our commitment to ending the senseless violence against law enforcement officers once and for all.”