Senator Loeffler Calls For Federal Death Penalty For Convicted Cop Killers

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) on Wednesday called for convicted cop killers in America to be sentenced to the death penalty.

 

“For months, the radical Left’s ‘defund the police’ movement has promoted violence, chaos and anarchy in cities across our country—while villainizing and attacking the brave men and women in law enforcement who risk their lives to keep us safe.

Now, these dangerous Leftists have started putting words into violent action—targeting and brutally attacking law enforcement,”she said.

 

“That’s why today, I am calling for convicted cop killers in America to be sentenced to death. President Trump is exactly right—we have to get tough, and we have to draw the line. If we’re going to be a nation of safety and security, we must be unified in our commitment to ending the senseless violence against law enforcement officers once and for all.”


Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries For 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here are top city of Chattanooga salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE 5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 373636839 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT ... (click for more)

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries For 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE 5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 373636839 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 --- BALL, STACEY LYNN 102 STONEY HILL LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) ... (click for more)

City Arborist Gene Hyde Saw The Forest For The Trees

Even with sincere environmental and conservation aspirations, it is unusual for a municipality to employ an arborist and city forestry expert. The city of Chattanooga and its mayors— from many administrations ago—are to be congratulated for possessing the foresight, good judgment and environmental stewardship that enabled Gene Hyde to serve our city. Associated with my environmental ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dems Cost Us $2B

It is hardly a secret that a covey of inept Democratic Governors and the Democratic Mayors of some of the largest cities in the United States have willfully enabled horrible and unconscionable terror and destruction in places like Minneapolis, Portland, New York and Chicago. It was just learned that Wednesday the rioting by criminals that has occurred this summer cost our country ... (click for more)

Veteran Leadership - Zeca and Hernandez Propel CFC to Conference Title

The second goal in CFC’s 3-0 win over New Amsterdam was truly vintage for the best team in NISA’s Eastern Conference. After the New York team used an overhead kick to clear the ball, CFC’s Juan Hernandez positioned himself underneath it around midfield and then corralled it with a running start. Beside him was Zeca, who readied himself for one of his trademark runs down the ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win Over Omaha 2-0

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-0 victory over Union Omaha felt both closer and more distant than the score indicated. While coach Obleda’s team in red did not dominate in terms of shots or possession, they never seemed to be in danger of losing the lead. That margin began to take form in the 18th minute, when Ricardo Zacarias made a fantastic run in the 18th minute. “I started ... (click for more)


