Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Sept. 11-17:

09-11-20

Redmon III, Robert Leon, 41, of 126 Fernwood Drive, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.

09-12-20

Sylvester, Rudy, 33, Homeless arrested on charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

Parson, Nikki Heather, 28, of 3414 Clayton Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, unlawfully possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun, possession of prohibited drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime, possession of substances with intent to manufacture, possession/manufacturing of certain controlled substances.

Whitefield, Billy Joe, 39, of 3014 Clayton Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, unlawfully possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun, possession of prohibited drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime, possession of substances with intent to manufacture, possession/manufacturing of certain controlled substances.

09-13-20

Newsome, Justin Keith, 27, of 14 Lake Avenue, Ringgold, GA arrested on charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.

09-15-20

Shirley, Brian Dale, 23, of 3115 15th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of fugitive status with another agency and providing false name to officers.

09-16-20

Gordon, Michael Angelo, 57, of 206 Cessna Drive, Dalton, GA arrested on charges of criminal damage to property in the second degree, theft by taking, driving while license suspended/revoked.

09-16-20



Roberts, Donald Dewayne, 51, of 532 Pinewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV drugs.

Harbour, Samantha Gail, 38, of 1077 Lofton Lane, Apt. 4, Chickamauga, GA arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and excessive cracks in windshield.

Bragg, Jamie Diana, 44, of 138 Valley Breeze Trail, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.

Johnson II, Deward Burton, 48, of 469 Dodd Road, Ringgold, GA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.

Williams, Monet Sky, 17, of 54 Detha Lane, Ringgold, GA arrested on charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of prohibited drug related objects.