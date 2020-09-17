 Thursday, September 17, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Blackburn Introduces 2 Bills To Support Law Enforcement In Wake Of Violence

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Sept. 11-17


Senator Marsha Blackburn cosponsored two bills this week to support law enforcement officials. The bills follow an uptick in violence against police which coincides with protests and riots across

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Sept. 11-17: 09-11-20 Redmon III, Robert Leon, 41, of 126 Fernwood Drive, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.



Blackburn Introduces 2 Bills To Support Law Enforcement In Wake Of Violence

Senator Marsha Blackburn cosponsored two bills this week to support law enforcement officials. The bills follow an uptick in violence against police which coincides with protests and riots across the country. "Tennesseans hold our law enforcement officials in the highest regard, and expect us to provide support for them when needed," Senator Blackburn said. "It's unfortunate

Opinion

City Arborist Gene Hyde Saw The Forest For The Trees

Even with sincere environmental and conservation aspirations, it is unusual for a municipality to employ an arborist and city forestry expert. The city of Chattanooga and its mayors— from many administrations ago—are to be congratulated for possessing the foresight, good judgment and environmental stewardship that enabled Gene Hyde to serve our city. Associated with my environmental

Roy Exum: Dems Cost Us $2B

It is hardly a secret that a covey of inept Democratic Governors and the Democratic Mayors of some of the largest cities in the United States have willfully enabled horrible and unconscionable terror and destruction in places like Minneapolis, Portland, New York and Chicago. It was just learned that Wednesday the rioting by criminals that has occurred this summer cost our country

Sports

Veteran Leadership - Zeca and Hernandez Propel CFC to Conference Title

The second goal in CFC's 3-0 win over New Amsterdam was truly vintage for the best team in NISA's Eastern Conference. After the New York team used an overhead kick to clear the ball, CFC's Juan Hernandez positioned himself underneath it around midfield and then corralled it with a running start. Beside him was Zeca, who readied himself for one of his trademark runs down the

Red Wolves Win Over Omaha 2-0

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-0 victory over Union Omaha felt both closer and more distant than the score indicated. While coach Obleda's team in red did not dominate in terms of shots or possession, they never seemed to be in danger of losing the lead. That margin began to take form in the 18th minute, when Ricardo Zacarias made a fantastic run in the 18th minute. "I started


