Man, 38, Shot Thursday Morning In Chattanooga

A man, 38, was shot Thursday morning in Chattanooga.

At approximately 9:08 a.m., Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital after an adult with injuries from a gunshot wound arrived via personal vehicle.

The man was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. It was stated to police that he was shot while in a vehicle in a parking lot.

A crime scene was located by CPD Neighborhood Policing officers.

The victim said he was not willing to prosecute. Charges will not be pursued at this time.

