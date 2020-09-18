Kelvin Moore, 43, Turns Himself In For Setting His House On Fire On Thursday

Kelvin Moore, 43, turned himself in at the Hamilton County Jail on Friday and was charged with aggravated arson in for a duplex fire on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to Moore's home on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of E. 17th Street.

Responding crews saw black smoke coming from his side of the duplex and found a small fire in the living room.

With a quick attack, the fire was out in five minutes and contained to one room. There were no injuries.

It is unclear why Moore allegedly set his residence on fire. He is charged with aggravated arson because the residents on the other side of the duplex were home at the time of the incident. They spotted the fire and called it in, allowing CFD to respond quickly to extinguish it.

Squad 13, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Quint 1, Ladder 1, Engine 5, Engine 9, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, CPD, EPB and HCEMS were on the scene.

Investigators quickly determined they were dealing with an intentionally set fire and developed Moore as the suspect. Warrants were issued and they began searching for him, leading him to surrender on Friday.

Moore was arrested in February, 2015, after he started a house fire in East Lake, apparently because he was angry after his step-father accused him of stealing from him. He was charged with aggravated arson in the blaze that destroyed the house and most of its contents.