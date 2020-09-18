Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2020-0090 Morgan Lane (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 251, 263, 269, and 275 Riverside Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff) (Planning Version #3)b. 2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light IndustrialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 09-08-2020) (Planning Version #2)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksc. MR-2020-0042 MAP Engineers (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at 2700-2800 Northpoint Boulevard, Tax Map Nos. 110J-A-007, 110J-A-007.03, and 110J-A-007.04, as detailed on the attached map. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)d. MR-2020-0050 Clayton, Inc. c/o Tim Meyle (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at the 8000 block of Volkswagen Drive, Tax Map No. 130-001.18, as detailed on the attached map. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)e. MR-2020-0067 Kevin Boehm (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located at the 1000 block of Main Street and Fillmore Street, Tax Map No. 148P-K-002, as detailed on the attached map. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance,” so as to appropriate $1.5 million from the General Fund Reserves to the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga for the Hamilton County Schools Education Connect Initiative which has been covered by favorable operations during FY20.b. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance,” so as to replace page 69 of the General Pay Plan to be consistent with approved operations funding and only provide for increases to employees who are not paid in the amount of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance,” so as to replace page 69 of the General Pay Plan to be consistent with approved operations funding and only provide for increases to employees who are not paid in the amount of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. (Retroactive Version)c. An ordinance to amend Capital Improvements Budget Ordinance No. 13559, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Capital Budget Ordinance,” so as to appropriate $150,000.00 from the Department of Economic and Community Development Capital Project Public Art in new capital construction, to the Southeast Tennessee Development District for the Artists Work Program.d. An ordinance to amend Capital Improvements Budget Ordinance No. 13559, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Capital Budget Ordinance,” so as to appropriate $531,036.00 additional Transportation Improvement Program Funds to Transportation Capital Project Pavement Management #2 (CHATT1) for the Bailey Avenue and Chestnut Street TIP Paving Projects.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into and execute a Real Estate Purchase and Option Agreement relative to the purchase of Lots 1, 2-B, and option to purchase Lot 2-A, located at the Enterprise South Industrial Park (ESIP) and authorizing the Mayor to execute a deed and other necessary closing documents conveying said property to the purchaser listed hereinbelow upon payment of the sale price by the purchaser. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to award HOME Program funds to Habitat for Humanity ofGreater Chattanooga for the purpose of creating two affordable housing units located that 313 West 37 Street and 3329 Hughes Avenue, for a total amount not to exceed $80,000.00. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment No. 1 to Lease, in substantially the form attached, with Chattanooga Goodwill Industries, Inc., to amend the renewal options to one (1) additional term beginning October 10, 2020, and ending April 30, 2021. (District 8)SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONSd. 2020-08 Pat Blankenship. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental thApplication No. 20-STVR-00094 for property located at 62 E. 17 Street. (District 7)e. 2020-09 Spencer Wakefield. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental thApplication No. 20-STVR-00103 for property located at 74 E. 17 Street. (District 7)FINANCEf. A resolution to accept the current year financial report from the Chattanooga Business Improvement District (CBID) and approve the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021 activities, including authorizing the Interim Treasurer to collect a special assessment fee for tax year 2020.HUMAN RESOURCESg. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Brandon Guerrero and Corey E. Dent, as Special Police Officers (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duties as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Worksh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-19-004-201 to Site Formations, LLC of Decatur, TN, Storage Facility at MBWWTP Materials and Laydown Area, in the amount of $175,000.00, plus a contingency amount of $17,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $192,500.00. (District 1)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-19-021-201 to Dusty Greer Roofing, Inc. of Monroe, GA, Replacement Roofing System for Tyner YFD Center, in the amount of $166,250.00, plus a contingency amount of $16,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $182,750.00. (District 6)j. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of a Conservation Easement on Tax Parcel No. 117C-A-014-03 located at 712 Valley Bridge Road relative to the Spring Valley Bank Stabilization and authorizing the Mayor to execute all documents pertaining thereto.Transportationk. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into a Private/Public Partnership Agreement with Down South Homes, LLC for fee-in-lieu of sidewalk towards the cost of sidewalk implementation, in the amount of $40,266.00. (District 1)l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an Independent Contractor Services Agreement with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for Project No. T-21-008 ICA UTC Ped Analysis along the East M.L. King Boulevard Smart Corridor, in the amount of $55,083.00. (District 8)m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an Independent Contractor Services Agreement with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for Project No. T-21-009 ICA UTC 2021 Chatt Reg Crash Prediction Analysis (City-Wide), in the amount of $55,083.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.a. Form-Based Code Appeal - Thomas PurdyX. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final ReadingFINANCEa. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Brian M. Cotter, in substantially the form attached, for lease of a house located at 324 Bass Road on Tax Map No. 158I-C-021.01, and further identified as the Brown Acres rental house, in consideration of $800.00 per month, and providing security services at Brown Acres and Brainerd golf courses, for an additional term of one (1) year. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Chattanooga Goodwill Industries, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for a portion of the property located at 1815 E. Main Street, Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for an additional term beginning October 10, 2020, and ending on April 30, 2021, for the continued operation of programs through the Chattanooga Furniture Bank. (District 8)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to execute the Eighth Amendment to the Independent Contractor Agreement for professional services with BrightBridge, Inc. related to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Revolving Loan Fund Grant for an additional six (6) month term, for administrative services, and to authorize the Mayor or his designee to execute documents related to the EPA Revolving Loan Fund.d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment One, in substantially the form attached, to the agreement for Animal Control Services between the City of Chattanooga and the Animal Care Trust (McKamey Animal Center) extending the current term through June 30, 2022.e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into a Collaboration Agreement and transfer funds from the Public Art Capital Fund to the Southeast TN Development District (SETDD) for the artists’ work (COVID-19 Relief) program for artists and/or arts nonprofits to produce artworks for public spaces within the City of Chattanooga, in the amount of $150,000.00.f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept an Emergency Solution Grant for COVID (ESG-COVID) funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), for approximately $375,000.00.g. A resolution authorizing BrightBridge, Inc. to issue an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Revolving Loan Fund (RLF), on behalf of the City of Chattanooga, to SSP Lucey, LLC for the redevelopment of the Old Lucey Boiler Site located on South Holtzclaw Avenue, in the amount of $480,000.00.FINANCEh. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to execute any and all documents necessary related to a loan agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) (SRF 2020-440) for financing and capital construction projects required by the Consent Decree for the Interceptor Sewer System (ISS), in the amount of $15 million. (Districts 1, 2, 5 & 8)i. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to renew the contract with SunTrust, now doing business as, Truiest Bank for commercial and general bank services, including purchasing cards and safekeeping and custodial accounts, for the third and final one (1) year renewal period ending June 30, 2021, for an estimated amount of $15,000.00.j. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an Interlocal Agreement with the Electric Power Board whereby the City agrees to contribute $1.5 million in support of the Hamilton County EdConnect Initiative.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksk. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Arcadis U.S. relative to Contract No. W-12-027-101, Friars Branch Pump Station Improvements, for an increased amount of $334,476.45, for a revised contract amount of $1,791,529.20. (District 5)l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. P-20-003-201 to Integrated Properties, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, Chattanooga Police Department, Crime Scene Unit Facility Improvements, in the amount of $414,000.00, plus a contingency amount of $40,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $454,000.00. (District 8)Transportationm. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to apply for and, if awarded, accept a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to construct the Midtown Pathway, with the City’s portion not to exceed $440,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $2.2 million. (District 5 & 6)n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Integrated Properties, LLC relative to Contract No. T-20-006-201 for construction services associated with FY20 sidewalks, in the amount of $1,080,627.55, with a contingency amount of $108,062.76, for a total amount of $1,188,690.31.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.a. Bleu Fox Cheese Shop -- Certificate of Compliance (District 7)10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.