Chattooga And Whitfield Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 64 Deaths
Friday, September 18, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 64 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,537.
There were 1,870 new cases as that total reached 302,737 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 27,203, up 149 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,079 cases, up 18; 16 deaths; 72 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 709 cases, up 15; 12 deaths, up 1; 50 hospitalizations
Dade County: 266 cases, up 6; 4 deaths; 19 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,403 cases, up 24; 29 deaths; 70 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 4,405 cases, up 35; 60 deaths, up 1; 234 hospitalizations, up 1