Man, 28, Shot Friday Afternoon In Highland Park

A man, 28, was shot in Highland Park Friday afternoon.
At approximately 4:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the Highland Park area. Upon arrival, police located the victim in a vehicle suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
A crime scene has not been located.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.