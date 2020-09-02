Marcus Arnold Charged In Late May Shooting

A suspect in a late May shooting in Chattanooga was taken into custody on Monday.

Marcus Todd Arnold, 35, is facing attempted murder, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated assault charges.

Police responded to a shooting report on May 28 at Clio Avenue. The officers found the victim there with a gunshot wound on his right leg. He was then transported to Erlanger Hospital. The victim’s girlfriend (also a victim) was also present and said she was on-scene during the incident.

Both victims said they knew the suspect because of previous drug-related transactions. The second victim showed police the suspect’s Facebook page, which showed the suspect went by the identity of “Macken Gee.” Police said that based upon this information, they identified the suspect as Arnold. The victim also picked out Arnold when shown a photo lineup.

Police said both victims gave consistent statements. The second victim was in front of the residence when Arnold drove up in a vehicle. Immediately upon exiting the vehicle, police said Arnold fired a shot and then followed the second victim back onto the porch.

Police said he put the gun to her head and asked, “You wanna die, (expletive)?” before firing a shot at her and missing. Once Arnold saw the first victim inside the residence, he forced his way in and hit the victim in the back of the head with his gun. Police said Arnold demanded and received around $200 from the first victim.

The suspect then shot the first victim in the leg, and then fled in his vehicle. Police found shell casings on the ground inside and outside the residence, and saw “signs of a struggle” inside the residence as well.