Avila Charged with DUI After His Vehicle Strikes Motorcycle On Market Street

Police responded to a Market Street crash on early Sunday morning and found that a vehicle had struck a motorcycle and then sped away. Another officer reported seeing vehicle a block away from the crash with “matching damage.” Police said upon inspection, they realized it was occupied by Alvin Avila, 27.

Police said Avila’s vehicle was on the 900 block of Market and was trying to turn west onto MLK. The motorcyclist was travelling south on Market, and was struck by Avila’s vehicle. When police spoke to Avila, they said he told them “He (expletive) up.”

Police said they smelled alcohol coming from Avila’s person, and said his eyes were “glassy” and “red.” Police said Avila could not remember how much he had to drink.

When doing the HGN test, Avila was observed having a lack of smooth pursuit, “distinct and sustained nystagmus at maximum deviation, onset prior to the 45-degree angle.” Police said they also observed Avila unable to walk without swaying. Police said he was also unable to say the alphabet from E to W.

Alvin was then placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. He is charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.