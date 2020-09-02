 Wednesday, September 2, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Say Frequent Customer At Hixson Quicken Loans Robs Store, Takes Clerk's Car

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Chattanooga Police responded to a robbery at the Hixson Pike Quicken Loans on Aug. 24 and found it was a regular customer involved.

The two clerks told police Torrey Rin Hayes, 33, came inside and sat at one of their desks. Police said they were told he acted as if he had a handgun in his pocket, pulled out a yellow bag, and demanded the clerks empty out the registers.

The victims said Hayes threatened to shoot them if they did not do what he said. After that, he told one of the clerks to give him the keys to the clerk’s Nissan Versa. Both clerks complied with everything Hayes said, and he soon left the business with cash and the clerk’s car.

Both clerks said Hayes had opened an account on June 27 and was a regular customer. Video surveillance footage was also recovered.

On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop of a blue Chevy Equinox with a Pennsylvania tag on Highway 27. Officers realized the driver, Hayes, had outstanding warrants. He was taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

Hayes is facing aggravated robbery and carjacking charges.


September 2, 2020

Health Department Urges Limited Labor Day Gatherings; COVID-19 Test Site And Hotline Closed Monday In Observance Of Labor Day

September 2, 2020

Police Say Frequent Customer At Hixson Quicken Loans Robs Store, Takes Clerk's Car

September 2, 2020

Avila Charged with DUI After His Vehicle Strikes Motorcycle On Market Street


Over the Labor Day weekend, the Hamilton County Health Department urges residents to avoid planning or attending large gatherings. Events should be limited to 10 people, preferably household ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police responded to a robbery at the Hixson Pike Quicken Loans on Aug. 24 and found it was a regular customer involved. The two clerks told police Torrey Rin Hayes, 33, came inside ... (click for more)

Police responded to a Market Street crash on early Sunday morning and found that a vehicle had struck a motorcycle and then sped away. Another officer reported seeing vehicle a block away from ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Health Department Urges Limited Labor Day Gatherings; COVID-19 Test Site And Hotline Closed Monday In Observance Of Labor Day

Over the Labor Day weekend, the Hamilton County Health Department urges residents to avoid planning or attending large gatherings. Events should be limited to 10 people, preferably household contacts only, officials said. "Health Department data show that many of the new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County are directly related to exposures at large gatherings. Frequently, ... (click for more)

Police Say Frequent Customer At Hixson Quicken Loans Robs Store, Takes Clerk's Car

Chattanooga Police responded to a robbery at the Hixson Pike Quicken Loans on Aug. 24 and found it was a regular customer involved. The two clerks told police Torrey Rin Hayes, 33, came inside and sat at one of their desks. Police said they were told he acted as if he had a handgun in his pocket, pulled out a yellow bag, and demanded the clerks empty out the registers. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are At War

The United States is at war with a well-funded, well organized, terror organization that is spreading all across our nation. They started by setting fires and throwing bricks. Then looting and destruction of private property. Next is taking over entire neighborhoods, and murder of police responding to fake phone calls disguised as emergencies. When Trump was elected POTUS, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What We Have Allowed

It has been long established that: “If it looks like a duck, waddles like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.” But at Shawnee State University in southern Ohio, you can’t be too sure. Nicholas Meriweather, a philosophy professor, was approached by a male student after class and told he resented Professor Meriweather addressing him as “Sir,” or “Mister (last name)” because, ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley County's White Family Made Its Mark On Sports

There is no doubt the Johnson brothers are the most famous siblings to ever come out of the Cleveland and Bradley County area, but there is certainly much to be said about the White brothers, their sons and their accomplishments on the athletic field. Bob, “Bug”, Jack, and Sam are the sons of Dot and Kerm White. Bob White is the oldest of four athletic-minded brothers. However, ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Soccer Team Set To Host Georgia State Sunday

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team will host Sun Belt foe Georgia State Sunday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the UTC Sports Complex, head coach Gavin McKinney announced. “Everything just worked out and aligned,” head coach Gavin McKinney said. “The squad is very excited to have an opportunity to compete against the outside competition this fall. As athletes you miss that more ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors