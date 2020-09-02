Police Say Frequent Customer At Hixson Quicken Loans Robs Store, Takes Clerk's Car

Chattanooga Police responded to a robbery at the Hixson Pike Quicken Loans on Aug. 24 and found it was a regular customer involved.

The two clerks told police Torrey Rin Hayes, 33, came inside and sat at one of their desks. Police said they were told he acted as if he had a handgun in his pocket, pulled out a yellow bag, and demanded the clerks empty out the registers.

The victims said Hayes threatened to shoot them if they did not do what he said. After that, he told one of the clerks to give him the keys to the clerk’s Nissan Versa. Both clerks complied with everything Hayes said, and he soon left the business with cash and the clerk’s car.

Both clerks said Hayes had opened an account on June 27 and was a regular customer. Video surveillance footage was also recovered.

On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop of a blue Chevy Equinox with a Pennsylvania tag on Highway 27. Officers realized the driver, Hayes, had outstanding warrants. He was taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

Hayes is facing aggravated robbery and carjacking charges.