Joseph Clark, 38, Arrested For Shooting Estranged Girlfriend In Rossville

Joseph Clark, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, for shooting his estranged girlfriend on Tuesday.

According to Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office responded at 10:14 p.m.

to the Victory Fuels Gas Station at 1750 Lafayette Road, Rossville, for a domestic dispute with shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and several witnesses of the crime. Deputies provided medical assistance until EMS/Fire personnel arrived.

While conducting the investigation it was found that the victim met Clark, of 143 North Elmwood Street, Rossville, who is her estranged boyfriend, to exchange property. During that exchange, an argument ensued, and the victim began running from Clark, at which time he fired two rounds at the victim. One round struck the victim in the leg, and a second-round struck a patron’s vehicle that was parked at the gas pumps.

Clark fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The victim was transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment. Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Joseph Clark.

On Wednesday, Joseph Clark was arrested in Chattanooga, and was transported to the Hamilton County Jail, where he awaits extradition back to Catoosa County.

Once Clark arrives in Catoosa County, he will face charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal trespass, and discharge of a firearm near a public roadway.